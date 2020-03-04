CHITTENDEN — Voters decided on a handful of Select Board races and approved all but a few ballot articles at Town Meeting 2020, including a resolution on gun rights.
Robert Baird defeated George “Georgie” Casey in a race for a two-year seat on the Select Board with Baird getting 286 votes to Casey’s 181.
Julie Fredette defeated Clifford Bassett in a race for a three-year Select Board seat, getting 279 votes to Bassett’s 159.
Andrew Quint ran unopposed for the remaining two years on a three-year Select Board seat and won with 415 votes.
Article 4, the general fund, passed with 406 “yes” votes to 84 “no” votes. It calls for spending $451,232 minus $216,020 in revenues with $235,212 to be raised in taxes.
Article 5, the highway budget, called for spending $773,924 minus $169,468 in revenues, with $604,456 to be raised in taxes. It passed with 386 voting “yes” and 68 voting “no.”
All other articles passed, except articles 11 and 12.
Article 11 asked if voters would have the town buy 2.6 acres of meadow land across from the Grange Hall for not more than $20,000 per year for four years. It failed with 207 people voting “yes” and 238 voting “no.”
Article 12 asked if voters would approve the purchase of two “traffic calming devices” to be put in front of Barstow Memorial School, at a cost of not more than $3,500 per year for two years. Voters rejected this with 222 voting “yes” and 229 voting “no”
Article 14 was a resolution asking if voters supported gun rights. It read:
“Shall the undersigned voters of the Town of Chittenden support the following resolution? The Town of Chittenden hereby declares itself to be a Second Amendment and Article Sixteen, Constitutional Gun Owner township as defined herein: The town hereby recognizes the inalienable rights of all persons within its boundaries to keep and bear arms as described by both Article Sixteen of the Vermont Constitution and the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America, including but not limited to: The lawful use of firearms in defense of life, liberty and property and in defense of the State, from all enemies, foreign and domestic; the safe and responsible use of firearms for hunting and utilitarian purposes; and the safe and responsible use of firearms for sporting purposes including Olympic sports.”
It passed with 285 voting “yes” and 160 voting “no.”
