BENSON — A fire late on Christmas Day displaced two adults and destroyed an old home on Stage Road.
Benson Fire Chief Tom Neumann said Tuesday that firefighters were called shortly after 10 p.m. for a chimney fire at a residence that had spread into the walls.
“By the time we arrived on scene there was heavy fire from the back side of the residence,” said Neumann. “By the time we had laid our first hose line, it had spread up into the roof. It was a very fast-moving fire, so it quickly went to an exterior attack, because it was unsafe to put anybody inside to fight it.”
Neumann said he believes the fire had been burning for some period of time before the department was contacted.
Neumann said he lives across the street from where the fire occurred.
“When the pager got me out of bed I could see the glow across the street already, so my guess is it had gotten ahead of them before they had a chance to call,” he said.
Firefighters from the Orwell, Hubbardton, West Haven, Fair Haven, Poultney, and Castleton departments assisted in battling the blaze, while the Fair Haven Rescue Squad responded also. Neumann said there were no reported injuries. The building was a total loss.
“They lost pretty much everything,” he said. “We were able to salvage a couple of family albums before the first floor was fully involved, so we got a couple of handfuls of stuff out of the residence before we couldn’t salvage anymore.”
The bulk of the fire was put down within a few hours, but firefighters remained on scene until about 5 a.m., making sure it was completely out.
“As close as it was to other properties, we didn’t want it to have a chance to rekindle and get anyone else’s property going, too,” Neumann said.
He said it’s not known why the chimney caught fire.
“Old constructions, they tend to be dry, and they tend to go up quickly, so there’s always that delay when people recognize a fire and when they call for help, and the longer that delay is, the more the fire gets a chance to take hold before we get there,” he said, adding that no one should ever hesitate to contact 911 if they believe there’s a fire.
He said the American Red Cross was contacted to help the couple that was displaced, and a collection is being taken at G&L General Store.
