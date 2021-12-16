BRANDON — The second annual reverse Christmas parade is Sunday, and now that folks are familiar with the concept, its organizers expect the town to glow.
“Almost all of Park Street is decorated,” said Colleen Wright, assistant recreation director for the town. “They’ve really gone overboard this year, and I love it. And we have a lot of houses up on Mount Pleasant, we have a lot of houses on Pearl Street and Carver Street. Brandon is just glowing.”
Wright is also involved with the Brandon Area Toy Project, which had organized the annual Christmas party until the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started the reverse parade because the Toy Project usually has a huge Christmas party for the kids in the Toy Project, but obviously with COVID that was a terrible idea, and so we came up with this reverse parade and it was so much fun, so much easier, and so many more people could enjoy it,” she said. “Before it was, like, we’d have a couple hundred kids and their families at the Legion, but now everybody can do the reverse parade and it’s super fun because people can put their kids in the car seats in their pajamas, and they go see all the lights and have a fun time.”
The reverse parade is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., allowing parents time to take their kids through it, feed them, then get them in bed.
“Older people and people with physical disabilities can also enjoy it because you’re not going to get cold, you’re not going to get wet, you don’t have to stand around for hours waiting for the thing to start,” she said. “Parking is not a problem, it’s easy-peasy.”
A reverse parade, in this case, is where houses along certain streets have been decorated for Christmas, allowing folks to drive by them and take in the sights.
Wright said the concept was fairly new to people last year and there wasn’t much lead time for planning it. Not so this year. More people have decorated their homes, some have gone pretty far with their decorations, and she expects people will decorate their cars as well this time around.
The parade will go up High Street, down Park Street, through Center Park Walk, and north onto Route 7, she said.
“And the thing is, it’s Brandon, and Brandon always jumps in on this stuff and goes crazy,” she said.
