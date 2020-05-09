Three Rutland County Catholic parishes are making donations of about $2,850 each to three local nonprofits after turning a challenging situation into an uplifting story.
On Friday, the Rev. Monsignor Bernard Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King and Immaculate Heart in Rutland and St. Patrick in Wallingford, said he had just mailed the donations to BROC-Community Action in Southwest Vermont, the Rutland Community Cupboard and the Rutland Open Door Mission.
“Christ taught us all to take care of the poor and to feed the hungry and to shelter the homeless. He was very direct on that, and that’s the command under which we live. That’s the impetus for doing all this,” Bourgeois said.
Bourgeois said the churches for which he’s pastor collect donations every year for Easter flowers from parishioners who dedicate the donation to the memory of friends or family they’ve lost. A booklet is printed that includes those donors who have not requested anonymity, and the donors’ dedication.
Despite the changes made to usual customs as governments and health care providers attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, about $2,500 was collected as part of the churches’ usual practices.
“As we got past Easter with no public celebrations, I thought, ‘Well, I suppose we could use that money to buy flowers when we do reopen and come back to life. That would be very nice.’ So I thought about doing that,” he said.
However, Bourgeois said as time went on, it became “abundantly clear the poverty in southern Vermont was increasing rapidly.”
He said Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC, Sharon Russell, executive director at Open Door Mission, and Rebekah Stephens, executive director at the Community Cupboard, had spoken with him at various times recently and told him about increasing need they were seeing at their nonprofits.
The priest said he decided to redirect the money.
He said he started by putting the word out about his plans for a donation. Bourgeois said parishioners were told they were welcome to a refund.
“Nobody asked for a refund, so that was good. I thought we would take the $2,500 we had already received and turn that around into three checks. But I also put the word out that if people still wanted to give to this, they could. Another $6,200 came,” he said.
With a new total of almost $8,600, the church will be able to help all three nonprofits as they work to meet the needs caused by the pandemic and resulting job losses.
“I talked to each of them (Thursday) and they’re all very thankful and said this money will go a long way toward their ability to help our Rutland neighbors,” he said.
Donahue said the three churches had been helping nonprofits for years.
“Dedicating the Easter flower initiative from the churches to our two food shelves and our homeless shelter is a significant way for them to help the most vulnerable people right now when it’s needed most,” he said.
Neither Russell nor Stephens could be reached on Friday afternoon.
Bourgeois said there are about 1,100 families in the three parishes he serves. With that many members, there are “families in great need,” he noted.
Despite that, the churchgoers were able to donate more than $8,000 to help others. “The generosity is just astounding to me,” Bourgeois said.
A booklet is planned for the donations, similar to the booklet printed after Easter, that will include the donors and the loved ones being remembered.
Bourgeois said the three churches once saw about 900 to 1,000 people a week at services, but noted that like others, he was doing most of his work remotely now.
“Like everybody else, we’re just sitting around, waiting to be told we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” he said.
Bourgeois pointed out the donations to the nonprofits also came at a time when the churches would have been doing a drive specifically aimed toward supporting the need of area babies with collections of item like diapers. He said he hopes that event will still happen this year, possibly in the summer.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.