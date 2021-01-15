MONTPELIER — Fearing security risks, Vermont courts will not hold in-person hearings or convene in-person meetings on Tuesday or Wednesday.
According to Vermont State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel, judges and court staff have been told to review in-person hearings scheduled for those days and decide whether to delay or hold them remotely. Litigants in those matters will be informed of any changes as soon as possible. Courts can still conduct in-person hearings for emergency matters.
“The Judiciary is taking these precautionary steps to ensure continuity of operations and safety in light of reports that public gatherings during the federal inaugural week carry a risk of vandalism or violence in some parts of the country,” Gabel stated in a release, adding that the Judiciary will be monitoring the situation and make changes as needed.
