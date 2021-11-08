WALLINGFORD — Select Board members called out a town resident, who also is a state employee, over what they described as going behind their backs over an erosion issue at Elfin Lake.
“Back in October, we started getting in an issue about the erosion problem at Elfin Lake, and we’ve had a lot of emails go back and forth, and we have never really discussed it at a meeting and I would like to discuss it just to document how the board feels about it and what it’s going to be coming up,” said Selectwoman Rose Regula at the board’s regular meeting on Nov. 1.
Regula said that the plan was for the town road crew to address the problem and that Wallingford resident and state employee Shannon Pytlik, despite being asked not to, contacted others within the state about a site visit scheduled for Wednesday.
“And my feeling is this should never have been done, because I feel that Shannon went behind our backs and took authority without our permission,” said Regula. “I just feel that we told her and the Conservation Committee that we had it all straightened out and we were going to do it. Now we have the state coming in … Elfin Lake is just a small thing, it’s been there for years, and I think we’ve handled it pretty good without getting involved with the state.”
She said this isn’t the first time Pytlik has done this.
“I’m concerned myself,” said Selectman Bruce Duchesne. “To me, Shannon has used her position within the state to go behind our backs.”
He said he hopes the state will make good suggestions and not give the town problems.
Pytlik said Monday she is a river scientist working for the Department of Environmental Conservation, which is part of the state Agency of Natural Resources. She once served on the town’s Conservation Commission, and while she’s asked three times to be appointed to the Recreation Committee, she holds no position in town government.
She said she is aware that she was criticized by board members and posted to Front Porch Forum explaining her side of the issue.
“I’m just a private citizen who’s concerned about water quality who happens to work for the state,” she said.
She said she did not use her position to contact state officials in order to trigger some sort of regulatory process. All she did was reach out to people in the Agency of Natural Resources asking about grant opportunities for erosion work. She was told about a grant the town could apply for, but the Select Board declined to do so.
In talking to people in the state about grants, Pytlik said she made contact with Amy Picotte, lakeshore manager and Lake Wise coordinator at DEC. Picotte used to be one of the volunteer monitors for Elfin Lake, collecting basic water quality data for the state.
Pytlik said Picotte wanted to come see the lake last spring, but couldn’t. She’s now going to be there Wednesday to look over the erosion area and possibly offer recommendations.
Picotte said Monday that she’s not a regulator and plans to look at the beach in question to offer some ideas on what might be done to keep the sand from washing away.
According to Pytlik, she feels the board singled her out over her criticism of Selectwoman Pat Pranger.
Pranger recently was appointed to the board to fill the seat of a member who had resigned. Pranger had been appointed in 2019, then lost election in March 2020. During her time on the board, Pranger got into an online exchange with Pytlik in which Pranger called her a “bimbo” and mocked the length of her children’s hair. Pranger has since apologized. She was not present at the Nov. 1 meeting.
Select Board Chairman Nelson Tift said Monday that the board would rather have been the representatives of the town to reach out to the state, and wishes Pytlik would have taken another approach. That said, he said he feels it’s probably a good idea to have the state look at the beach and offer suggestions.
He said the issue with Pranger and Pytlik likely has resulted in friction between townspeople, but said he doesn’t feel that has anything to do with the lake discussion.
