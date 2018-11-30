A 19-year-old Rutland man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.
James Dambrisi-Stuart pleaded not guilty Friday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of sexual assault on a victim under 16, and a misdemeanor charge of distributing indecent material to a minor. He was released to the custody of his parents and ordered not to have contact with the complaining witness, her mother and two of the witnesses’ friends.
According to an affidavit by Vermont State Police Trooper Sgt. James A. Wright, on Sunday he learned from another trooper that a 14-year-old girl had reported having sex with a 19-year-old male while her mother was away at work.
Wright said he met with the girl and her mother. The girl said she met Dambrisi-Stuart through the social media app Snapchat about four weeks prior. She said that on Nov. 23, two of her friends came over to her house, both juveniles, while her mother was at work.
She said one of her friends brought a vaping device, and they were all vaping. The girl said she got high from this, and invited Dambrisi-Stuart over, according to the affidavit.
Dambrisi-Stuart was dropped off by his father, she said. They all watched a movie in her mother’s bedroom until her two friends fell asleep. She told police that she and Dambrisi-Stuart then had sex until she had to use the bathroom. She told police she didn’t know how long they’d had sex, since she was high and couldn’t remember, but said it was consensual, and she wasn’t forced.
Wright wrote that the girl had numerous red marks around her neck. She said these were “hickies,” but couldn’t recall how she’d gotten them.
The girl said she and Dambrisi-Stuart spent the night in the home’s living room and that he left in the morning when his father came to pick him up.
Wright said he met with one of the girl’s friends and that girl’s mother on Wednesday. The friend said she’d met Dambrisi-Stuart on social media prior to the other teen having met him. She said Dambrisi-Stuart had sent her nude photos of himself. They’d been talking until her mother found out about the relationship and ended it, according to the affidavit. She said she’d never met Dambrisi-Stuart in person until Sunday. Her story largely corroborated that of the 14-year-old. She told police her friend disclosed to her that she’d had sex with Dambrisi-Stuart.
Wright said he looked over cellphone data between the 14-year-old and Dambrisi-Stuart. He said Dambrisi-Stuart had sent the girl numerous pictures of people having sex, though there were no nude photos of him or the girl.
On Thursday, police went looking for Dambrisi-Stuart but didn’t find him immediately. They then learned from a Department of Children and Families worker that the 14-year-old and her mother had been communicating with someone they believed to be Dambrisi-Stuart’s father. That person was saying Dambrisi-Stuart was in rehab and couldn’t handle going to jail.
Wright said he was able to monitor a live conversation between the 14-year-old and another person presenting themselves as a parent of Dambrisi-Stuart’s. The messages appeared to be trying to convince the girl and her mother to halt the investigation into Dambrisi-Stuart.
Police were then contacted by Dambrisi-Stuart and met with him at the Rutland barracks. He told police he’d met the girl online about a month prior. He was aware that she was 14, the affidavit said.
Dambrisi-Stuart told police their conversations became sexual in nature, that they contained photos of male and female genitalia, and that they’d exchanged nude photos of each other.
He denied having sex with the 14-year-old, saying all that happened between them was they “spooned” while lying on the bed and that she pressed herself against him repeatedly. He did admit to kissing the girl and that they gave each other hickies. He also admitted to pretending to be his father on social media and communicating with the girl and her mother, all according to the affidavit.
