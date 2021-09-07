On Monday, emergency responders, including police, fire department members and staff from public works responded to a disruption in a water pipe that caused minor flooding on Strongs Avenue where it intersects with River Street and Madison Street.
Kevin Pfenning, who works for the city’s Department of Public Works said crew members originally suspected the 6-inch water main, made of cast iron and installed in 1879, had broken.
“It still looks like it’s in pretty good shape but it looks like its bell came apart,” he said.
Pfenning explained that for water pipes, the bell end fits together with the straight end and his first thought was those pieces had come apart.
However, he said when he talked to other crew members who were working on the problem, they told him there was a plug placed into the pipe and that plug had come out. Pfenning said he wasn’t immediately sure what the purpose of the plug had been when it was installed but noted the pipe did not break.
To repair it, the section of pipe that contained the plug, a length of about five feet, would be replaced. At around 5 p.m., Pfenning said he couldn’t give an accurate estimate as to what time the work would be done but he expected the crews to be finished by Monday.
One building lost its water, where Dos Eses Delicious Tamales, Muckenschnabel’s Pub and some apartments are located, on Strongs Avenue and Madison Street.
The experience was also a brush with the city’s history. Pfenning noted the crews had to go past trolley tracks that had been installed in 1912.
The flooding was not called in to emergency responders but spotted by an officer during a standard patrol. Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, of the Rutland City Police Department, said Cpl. Christopher Alger spotted water “gurgling out of the ground” at the intersection on Monday.
At the time that Alger saw the water, there was heavy rainfall in the city and Mosher said it was hard to tell the extent of the situation.
The Rutland City Police Department and Fire Department, along with crews from DPW, were on the scene Monday afternoon.
Police, with the help of the fire department, shut down traffic at the intersection. Mosher said one of the concerns was that responders weren’t sure at first what was causing the problem or how much water would end up in the street so they didn’t want vehicles driving through the intersection and potentially getting stuck.
Madison Street was shut down, traffic going south on Strongs Avenue was sent down River Street and traffic coming from River Street to Madison was directed south on Strongs Avenue and not allowed to continue across the intersection to Madison.
Mosher said there were no injuries and no other damage caused by the incident.
