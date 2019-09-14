CLARENDON — After months of discussion, the Select Board has passed an ordinance banning recreational marijuana sales in town.
The Select Board voted unanimously on Sept. 9 to approve the ordinance. It will take effect within 60 days of its passing, while citizens who want the town to vote on it have 44 days from then to circulate a petition. The petition would need to have 5% of the town’s registered voters signing it to be valid.
“The sale and/or dispensing of recreational marijuana and/or recreational marijuana products, including but not limited to solvents, edibles and seedlings, within the established limits of the Town of Clarendon are hereby prohibited, with the exception of marijuana specifically dispensed for medical purposes by a licensed marijuana dispensary as defined by Title 18 of the Vermont Statutes,” reads part of the ordinance.
The ordinance has been posted to the town’s website and can be found at https://bit.ly/2mhPJ7e.
Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin said Friday there wasn’t much discussion at the Sept. 9 about the ordinance; most of the talks having taken place over the past several months. He said the board began discussing the ban last year after citizens expressed concerns, given the Legislature at the time was considering laws that would allow recreational marijuana sales.
The legislature didn’t pass any such laws last session, but it’s widely expected that the issue will come up again in the next session, which starts in January.
Klopchin said he doesn’t see Clarendon becoming a popular place for recreational marijuana shops, nor is there much concern that stores will pop up in surrounding towns. He said he recalls people’s marijuana use during the 1960s and doesn’t wish to see the problems he saw associated with it crop up again.
While there was strong support for the ordinance among board members and townspeople, it took some time to reach this point. Early in the process, the town tapped town resident Art Peterson to research similar ordinances in other towns, notably the city of Newport. Using Newport’s ordinance as a model, the board in fact approved a draft ordinance in July, but never legally posted it, deciding the language wasn’t specific enough. Then, in August, townspeople in favor of the ordinance asked the board to hold off from voting on it again, and to post the draft in a public place so that residents could review it first. The board complied, though, it received little, if any push-back.
Klopchin, a former legislator himself, said it’s possible the ordinance will need to be revisited depending on the language of whatever legalization bill comes out of the legislature, assuming that happens.
