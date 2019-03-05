CLARENDON — Several ballot articles were defeated Tuesday on Town Meeting Day.
Article 19, asking whether voters would appropriate $500 to support NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, was defeated with 169 voting “yes” and 248 voting “no.” Article 22 asking whether voters would “prohibit the town constable from exercising any law enforcement authority, in accordance with 17 V.S.A 1936a,” failed with only 178 voting “yes” and 221 voting “no.”
Article 21, asking voters to allow the Select Board to appoint a first constable, and if needed, a second constable, passed with 269 voting “yes” and 149 voting “no.”
The general fund budget of $1,051,422, which includes highway funds, passed with 310 voting “yes” and 125 voting “no.” Article 5, asking if voters would approve $77,250 for road resurfacing, passed with 350 voting “yes” and 82 voting “no.”
All other ballot items passed.
Incumbent Rick Wilbur defeated Craig A. Decato in a race for a three-year term on the Select Board with Wilbur netting 277 votes to Decato’s 138.
David Bosch defeated Dave Dransfield in a race for a three-year auditor term with Bosch getting 239 votes to Dransfield’s 122.
Kelly E. Jakubowki won a one-year term as delinquent tax collector with 229 votes, defeating Tammy Hogenauer, who received 198 votes.
- Keith Whitcomb Jr.
