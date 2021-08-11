CLARENDON — While the rules on how to spend federal COVID relief dollars are still being settled, the fire department has one idea on how to use some of the funds.
Mark Meszaros, of the Clarendon Fire Association (CFA), told the Select Board on Monday that it should consider using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help the department buy a specialized washing machine and dryer to clean personal protective equipment after fire calls.
Meszaros, Clarendon Fire Association Treasurer Mike Pedone and Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski laid out the department’s case.
“(F)ollowing the Vermont Fire Academy guidelines and the Vermont Department of Health recommendations for emergency responders, the Clarendon Fire Association was able to continue operations during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Meszaros, reading from a letter presented to the board. “This included weekly reporting of our members' health as well as exposure status to the county coordinator. An area we struggled with, and have for some time regardless of the pandemic, was the inability to decontaminate or clean our personal protective gear on site.”
He said the Rutland City Fire Department lets Clarendon firefighters clean their gear using its machines, but there are drawbacks to this.
“Aside from the risk of infectious diseases, contaminated fire gear greatly increases a firefighter’s risk for numerous types of cancers due to the well-documented carcinogens contained in smoke and other byproducts,” said Meszaros. “Firefighter cancers are 9% higher than the general population. The inability to clean our own gear also significantly reduces the amount of safe gear for our members due to the downtime while it is at RCFD being cleaned.”
Jakubowski said cleaning a firefighter’s gear using the city’s equipment takes between two and three days, during which time the member in question is assigned to tasks that don’t require said gear. This can be an issue for a small department when things get busy.
The department has spent 18 months researching this and has established a fund to buy the washer and dryer needed, said Meszaros.
“We’ve raised half of the $10,000 needed, and we are asking the selectmen to consider using $5,000 of the (ARPA) funds to cover the remainder,” he said, adding the department understands the rules for use of the funds remain unclear, however this would be a good thing to consider.
“As our members are called to assist with medical calls, having a washer and dryer will provide members with clean PPE and ensure emergency response preparedness,” he said.
The Select Board members were largely in favor of using the funds this way, if determined to be allowed.
Select Board Chair Mike Klopchin said because the department is a separate entity from the town with its own budget and avenues for requesting municipal funds, he wonders how granting ARPA dollars would work.
He and Select Board member Cash Ruane asked if there would be any concerns about wastewater from the machine.
“I don’t think it’s any worse than the local homeowners in that area using their washer and dryer in their own residence,” said Meszaros.
According to Jakubowski, the detergents used to clean firefighter gear are designed to neutralize many of the carcinogens found in smoke, and the machines themselves are built to be frugal with water.
“I would agree with it under the circumstances that I want to see that list of what it can be used for because last I knew we had not received it,” said board member Bob Bixby. “We were told we were going to get some money, but they didn’t tell us how we were going to be able to spend it, and that I would like to see before I commit myself to anything.”
Klopchin said Wednesday that the town has been told it will get a total of $252,612 split into two equal installments, one this year, the other in 2022. The board will likely hold public forums and gather input from citizens on how the money should be spent, but not until the rules on how to spend are clear.
