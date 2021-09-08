A Clarendon man is being held without bail after being accused of assaulting a woman he knows on Saturday at his home.
Shane Blair, 34, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Christopher Loyzelle, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was dispatched to Rabtoy Lane on Saturday around 8:10 p.m. because of a reported family fight.
At the home, Loyzelle spoke to a 31-year-old woman who had a cut on her forehead. Loyzelle noted the cut was bleeding when he met the woman and it appeared to him that she would need stitches.
The affidavit said Loyzelle spoke to the woman in his police cruiser.
The woman said she “didn’t even know what started the altercation.”
She said she and Blair were in the bathroom and he pushed her in the chest and out of the room. She said he was yelling at her but she couldn’t recall what he said. The woman said she told him not to put his hands on her and he punched her in the head which, she said, caused the cut.
The woman told Loyzelle there had been another incident. He wrote in the affidavit that the woman had called the Vermont State Police on Aug. 5 but she stopped cooperating with troopers after they arrived and no charges were made against Blair at the time.
According to the woman, Blair put his hands around her and pushed her during the alleged Aug. 5 incident.
Loyzelle said he and another trooper spoke to Blair and he admitted arguing with the woman, but denied there had been a physical fight.
In a motion asking that Blair be held without bail, Ray Sun, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said allowing Blair to be released would present a risk of violence to the community, in general, and to the woman who spoke to police, in particular.
Sun noted that the affidavit does not mention the presence of a 6-year-old child, a domestic violence investigative report for the alleged incident on Saturday not only documented the child was present but alleged that Blair had threatened to take the child.
Sun wrote the police investigation found a “pattern of violent attacks against (the woman) including an incident involving strangulation and a separate incident a month later that resulted in hospitalization is extreme and outrageous...”
Loyzelle’s affidavit said the woman had gone to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of the cut he saw on her head on Saturday.
Sun also wrote the alleged presence of a child during the incident had not prevented violence and said he believed, if that was true, “no conditions of release are reasonably likely to do so.”
But Sun’s motion also pointed out that Blair has no criminal history and therefore no record to show whether he would be willing and able to follow court orders.
While Blair was held without bail on Tuesday, Judge David Fenster also included conditions in his order on the case that Blair not have contact with the woman or her mother, who police said originally contacted them on Saturday.
If convicted, Blair could be sentenced to up to 15 years for the felony charge of domestic assault and up to 18 months for the misdemeanor charge.
