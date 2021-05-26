CLARENDON — The town should be receiving about $240,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to regional planners.
Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, told the Select Board on Monday that while not all of the rules and requirements for ARPA funds are known, his organization is available to help plan projects.
He said the funds can be used for anything related to COVID-19, broadband infrastructure, wastewater or water supply. There might be more possibilities if the state kicks in funds as well.
According to Bove, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns means to hire someone to advise towns on legal issues surrounding the funds, while the RRPC can assist with planning projects.
It’s not clear whether the ARPA money can be used for roads. Bove said it’s possible, but he doubts it, as those projects might fall under a transportation bill being contemplated.
He suggested the town look at its water infrastructure, and said that depending on what the rules are, towns might pool their money on a regional project.
Selectman Robert Congdon said the town garage is in need of work and should be looked at. The funds available wouldn’t go far with a water project, but the town garage could be improved. During an emergency, much of the town’s response would come from there, so having the building in order would be a good thing.
Bove said town halls and garage improvements are being considered elsewhere. There are community solar project options, possibly.
The ARPA money doesn’t have to be matched by the town, as is required with many grants, but neither can those funds be used for a match on another grant. It has to go directly to a project, he said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.