CLARENDON — The town won’t participate in a mutual aid network designed to help municipalities share equipment and services when the need arises.
“When we had this discussion before, we were given some brief information and it didn’t seem like the Select Board at that time wanted to get involved with this,” Select Board Chair Mike Klopchin said at the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday.
The board ultimately voted 3-1 with Selectman and Road Commissioner Cash Ruane being the sole no vote. Selectman Rick Wilbur wasn’t present.
Selectman Robert Congdon made the motion to not enter into the agreement.
Administrative Assistant to the Select Board, Katie Nop, said there was a local hazard mitigation plan last week with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
The commission wanted to include Clarendon as part of the agreement in the mitigation plan and knew it had decided to stay out in the past.
Nop said she explained to the commission the board’s past stance on this, that it already works with neighboring towns when necessary and doesn’t feel the need for the agreement.
Nop said that according to the RRPC, with the agreement in place, Clarendon would be better positioned to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) should it lend people or equipment during a federally declared disaster.
“Actually, we’ve had the town of Wallingford grade for us one time but it wasn’t a natural disaster or anything like that,” said Ruane, when asked whether the town has worked in such a way with its neighbors. “It’s not even really an agreement, you just help each other out once in a while or if needed.”
Ed Bove, executive director of the RRPC, said Friday that this program was started in Rutland County about two years ago. Since then, 23 of the county’s 27 towns have entered into it.
Not involved are Killington, Rutland City, Sudbury and Clarendon. Bove said Killington had been involved previously, but left, and may yet rejoin.
“It’s very similar to the fire (department) mutual aid agreement, it’s completely optional, doesn’t bind you to anything, really just neighbor helping neighbor, and if there is a FEMA disaster there’s more of a chance you could get reimbursed for helping that neighbor,” he said.
It also formalizes the process for towns reimbursing each other for help outside disasters, he said.
Bove said that there hasn’t been much need for the agreement, yet. He said Danby did send resources to help Dorset recently, but that was outside of a disaster and across county lines. The agreement only involves Rutland County towns.
