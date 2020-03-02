CLARENDON — The marijuana sales ban the Select Board passed in September never took effect, and in early February the board opted to table the matter indefinitely.
“We thought we had this all out, and we thought it was posted in five different locations,” said Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin at the Feb. 10 board meeting. “We were under the understanding that, even when questioned, that it was done, but it wasn’t done. So, according to (Vermont League of Cities and Towns), this is not legal.”
In September, after months of discussion, mostly about procedure and if the ordinance would be legal or not, the board voted unanimously to ban the sale of recreational marijuana in town. This was done in response to bills introduced in the legislature that would have created a legal framework for a regulated and taxed recreational marijuana market in Vermont. Those bills didn’t advance that session, but on Thursday the House passed. S.54, “a bill that would regulate cannabis.”
At the Feb. 10 meeting, the board talked for several minutes about how to proceed, given the ordinance hadn’t been posted in the required number of places. There was some question about whether the entire process of passing an ordinance had to be restarted, or if the board could simply have it posted properly and have it take effect in 60 days if no one petitioned for a town vote.
According to minutes from the Feb. 10 meeting, the board received an email from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns saying the town’s ordinance wouldn’t be legal as the legislature hadn’t given the town authority to ban things already against state law.
Selectman Robert Congdon said when the ordinance was being drafted it was known that the town would have to revisit it should the state legalize marijuana sales. He indicated that the ordinance was largely symbolic and a statement on local control.
“I think it’s a moot point until the Legislature does something,” he said.
The ordinance was passed the first time in July, but Klopchin directed town staff not to post it, as he believed it only banned medical dispensaries instead of recreational sales establishments, which is not what the board had in mind.
The ordinance has since been removed from the town’s website.
