CLARENDON — Firefighters were called out to two fires early this week, one that destroyed a storage shed and another that engulfed a vehicle.
Lt. Mark Meszaros, of the Clarendon Fire Department, said Tuesday that on Monday Clarendon firefighters were dispatched to 2654 Walker Mountain Road for a 20’ by 20’ storage building that had caught fire.
It was fully involved when we arrived, to the point where it had collapsed,” said Meszaros. “It had gone quite a while without being seen.”
It was noticed by the property owners, who’d been busy boiling sap for maple syrup.
“We had to use an excavator to pull the debris apart and put it out because everything had just collapsed in on itself,” said Meszaros.
No one was injured, and besides the building and an assortment of items inside, only a nearby tractor was damaged.
He said the department was dispatched to the fire shortly before 2 p.m. and was clear after a few hours. Wallingford Fire Department and the City of Rutland Fire Department were asked to cover for Clarendon Fire Department while it handled the incident. Green Mountain Power was also called because of a power line running to the building.
A cause wasn’t able to be determined due to the damage, Meszaros said.
On Tuesday, shortly before noon, Clarendon Fire was called to Route 7 between the Wallingford town line and Bump road where a Subaru Legacy had caught on fire in the northbound lane. Meszaros said the male driver suffered a burn on his hand that he didn’t seek medical attention for, but that was the only injury. Meszaros said the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and Agency of Transportation assisted in shutting down the road for the short time the fire department was putting the fire out. Meszaros said the cause was undetermined.
