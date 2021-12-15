CLARENDON — After discussing the issue for about two minutes, the Select Board voted unanimously to not instate a mask mandate.
Selectman Robert Congdon opened the discussion at Monday’s meeting with a motion to not impose a mandate.
“With the statement, educate and don’t mandate,” added Selectman Robert Bixby.
“Further discussion, as far as this member of the board is concerned, the only businesses we have here other than the industrial park, and they have their own process over there, is the school, and the School Board has already set up mandates, so I don’t see why the Select Board has to get involved,” said Select Board Chair Mike Klopchin.
In late November, the Legislature met to pass a law allowing towns to impose mask ordinances to slow COVID-19 infections. Lawmakers and other groups had pressured Gov. Phil Scott to reimpose mask requirements that were in effect under the state of emergency declared in March 2020 to deal with the pandemic.
In Rutland County, few towns have imposed a mask mandate. Rutland Town is among them, having ratified its mask ordinance on Dec. 7.
Rutland City opted not to impose a mandate, but did decide to acquire 50,000 masks.
Burlington and Brattleboro have imposed mandates, while the Bennington Select Board voted earlier this week to strongly recommend masks be worn in all indoor public places.
The law permitting towns to pass such ordinances requires them to be revisited every 30 days.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.