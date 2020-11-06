CLARENDON — The Select Board rejected a proposal to update its local hazard mitigation plan over concerns about how far it would go.
Administrative Assistant to the Select Board Katy Rock told the board at its Oct. 26 meeting that the Rutland Regional Planning Commission was looking for a response from the town about having the plan overhauled or updated. She said according to a past email from the RRPC, the work costs between $10,000 and $14,000, however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency covers most of it, leaving the town to pay $2,000 or $3,000 depending on whether they only want an update or something more substantial.
“Me, personally, I don’t see why we have to change anything,” said Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin, who was one of the few to support moving ahead only because it might be cheaper in the long run.
“Because you have to make work for somebody,” replied Selectman Robert Congdon. “I’m sorry, but let’s be honest here, we’re making work for someone.”
Selectman Bob Bixby said he’d prefer to leave the plan alone, but if something has to be done, then to just go with the cheaper update.
“I think (Congdon) hit it on the head, it’s a make-work project for somebody, that’s all it is, but if we’re going to do it then let’s just do the update,” he said.
Rock said according to the RRPC, having an updated plan lets the town be reimbursed by FEMA on certain things at a rate of 12.5 % to 7.5%.
“I personally don’t know why we have to do this. I don’t understand this,” said Klopchin. “We jumped through these hoops before. Me, personally as one member, I’m not in favor of reinventing the wheel, but if this is a state mandate or if this is a carrot or the stick conversation, I think if we have to do this, the cheaper of the two processes is to just update.”
Congdon said he doesn’t have enough information on what the update, or reworking of the plan, would entail.
“Before I vote ‘yes’ on this, I want someone sitting in that chair telling me what they’re going to do to it,” he said, indicating he wants someone from the RRPC or the state to go over this matter in detail.
The board instructed Rock to reach out to the RRPC asking it to send someone to discuss the need for updating the plan and what that would mean for the town, and to word her email in such a way that makes it clear the board isn’t in favor of doing this.
Klopchin said Friday that someone from the RRPC will be at the regular board meeting on Monday, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Town Hall.
