CLARENDON — Proponents of the town adopting a declaration of inclusion made their case at the last select board meeting in March, saying they’ve witnessed incidents of racism and bigotry along roadsides and in the schools, and that a declaration is needed to let people know the town is welcoming to all.
The select board voted on March 28 to table the discussion until its April 25 meeting, allowing selectmen to get feedback from the community.
“We will move forward with this and we will come up with some kind of an answer by that meeting,” said Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin.
Several people spoke in favor of the board adopting the statement, which states the town condemns racism, welcomes all persons regardless of their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age or disability, and that it wants everyone to feel safe and welcome within the community. It condemns all forms of discrimination, commits to fair and equal treatment to all within the community, and “will strive to ensure all our actions, policies and operating procedures reflect this commitment.”
Scores of towns across Vermont, as well as the state itself via Gov. Phil Scott, have adopted declarations of inclusion. The effort to get all Vermont towns to adopt a declaration was started in 2020 by Bob Harnish, of Pittsford, and Al Wakefield, a Rutland-area businessman, in response to the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.
“Their goal was to have every single municipality in the state eventually adopt this, as well,” said John McKenna, of Clarendon, who kicked off the conversation. “So it’s not just the governor that it’s coming from, it’s also the individual towns that are saying ‘yes, we really want to make sure that everyone understands we want to be an inclusive town and be open to everybody.’”
Clarendon resident Ed Kelly said, “On a personal note, I hope everyone in this community will open their hearts and minds to the importance of adopting, and even more importantly, implementing, this declaration in the spirit and intent that it’s presented to you guys tonight.”
McKenna cited news reports claiming that those in the LGBTQ community represent the fastest growing demographic in Vermont, as the state has a reputation for being inclusive.
Attracting young families from other states is the goal of many in Vermont, he said, but he says he knows of at least one family who had children in the local elementary school who left because they didn’t feel the community was welcoming.
“And I strongly feel this declaration of inclusion could go a long way to helping people feel that we are a welcoming and inclusive town,” said McKenna. “It can go right on the website so when somebody researches Clarendon, Vermont they’ll see that right away.”
According to McKenna, there have been people in neighboring towns who’ve left because of racial harassment. He said he doesn’t wish to see this happen in Clarendon.
Resident Carol Geery said during her two runs for a school board seat she endured a “fair bit” of harassment because of her political alignments.
She noted that her brother-in-law, Kevin Geery, had visited the area from Massachusetts and seen “F- — Biden” signs near schools where children can see them, prompting him to write a letter to the Rutland Herald editor.
As someone who’s worked in the schools, she said she’d seen and heard anti-gay and anti-Black sentiments from adults, as well as children.
“So that attitude does exist and I think it’s important that we as a town express our belief that that just won’t be tolerated here, hopefully,” she said.
Resident Tom Miles said some might argue that a declaration isn’t necessary, that people who wish to live in Clarendon will do so regardless, but that way of thinking is flawed.
“Most of us are aware that many cities and towns in Vermont are experiencing declining populations,” he said. “Fewer people live in Clarendon in 2020 than in the year 2000, and I think we’d all like to see more businesses moving into our county, along with jobs and individuals and families. A welcoming statement on the town website or posted in the town hall or library may be all that it takes for someone to see and consider joining us in our neighborhoods. On the other hand, the absence of a welcoming statement may deter them.”
Businesses of all sizes nationwide have embraced inclusiveness, he claimed, finding it to be a winning strategy overall. Miles said he believes local governments would find the same.
“As a group we are asking you to think about what we’ve said and make no final decisions tonight,” he said. “We hope that you’ll discuss this with your family and friends, solicit comments, get feedback on the benefits or detriments of adopting a formal declaration.”
Selectmen Art Menard, Robert Congdon and Bob Bixby all said they’d like to take some time to think about it and see what other people might have to say. Menard noted that the board, in the past, has made decisions on its own when it should have consulted the community first.
