CLARENDON — Taking a page from the town of Mendon’s book, Clarendon will create a lottery system for giving away wood cut from its cemeteries.
“Right now, we have a whole pile of it sitting in the cemetery; you’ve got people going in there just hacking it up,” said Cindy Davis, a member of Clarendon’s Cemetery Committee, at Monday night’s Select Board meeting.
Davis said she learned about Mendon’s wood lottery through her daughter, who was recently first among those selected in that town to receive a truckload of wood cut from its cemeteries. She said Mendon drew five names from a hat, and those five people will receive the wood in the order they were drawn.
“That’s what I think we ought to start doing with ours,” Davis said.
She said the wood in question for Clarendon is in the West Clarendon Cemetery, also known as the Chippenhook Cemetery.
“That’s not a half bad idea,” said Selectman Robert Congdon, who had questions about how the wood would get from the cemetery to the lottery winners.
Selectman Robert Bixby said the town should handle the delivery, citing liability issues. Recipients of the wood would have to be town residents and the wood would have to remain in town, said Selectman Cash Ruane.
Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin directed administrative assistant to the Select Board, Janet Arnold, to post the lottery information to the town’s website and to post notices of it at the Town Office.
Nancy Gondella, town clerk and treasurer of Mendon, said in a Tuesday interview the wood lottery was the brainchild of Mendon Town Administrator Sara Hebert Tully, who wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Gondella said this is the first year Mendon had held the wood lottery. The wood itself has yet to be cut from its cemeteries, but once it is, town employees doing the delivery will first visit the place they’re taking it to make sure it can be dropped off safely. The caveats are that is has to go to a town resident and said resident has to take the entire truckload as is. She said five names were drawn, and those folks will receive truckloads in the order their names came up until there’s no more wood. She said there’s enough wood for at least three winners.
She said the wood should help some families affordably heat their homes in winter, and it helps the town, which would otherwise have to pay to have the wood removed.
