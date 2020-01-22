CLARENDON — The Select Board has opted to withdraw town support for a regional economic development group.
The Select Board voted unanimously Jan. 13 at its regular meeting to withdraw membership from the Rutland Economic Development Corp. and to send a letter to REDC saying as much.
“The Select Board has found that their membership has not been beneficial to the town or its residents,” said Selectman Robert Congdon Jr., reading the letter. “Additionally, the town of Clarendon has felt a lack of support from REDC. The Select Board noted that they have not seen REDC in the town in recent years and therefore do not support continuing their membership with the Rutland Economic Development Corp.”
Select Board Chairman Michael Klopchin said in a Wednesday interview that for the past few years the board has felt like hasn’t had much involvement with REDC, nor REDC involvement with the board. From Clarendon’s perspective, most of the organization’s efforts have been focused near Killington.
“We felt like we were getting lost in the shuffle, so to speak,” said Klopchin.
He said the town has been a member of REDC for between five and seven years and paid an annual membership fee of around $750.
Klopchin said the board’s meetings are open to the public and REDC is welcome to ask to be on the agenda for a future meeting should it wish to discuss anything.
REDC is a nonprofit economic development group with its headquarters in Rutland City. Members include towns, other nonprofit organizations and businesses, said Tyler Richardson, REDC executive director, in a Wednesday interview. The group offers business planning, financial and site selection services, among other things.
Richardson said he received Clarendon’s letter earlier this week, and it came as a surprise.
“I haven’t had a chance to formulate a response yet, but we are interested in reaching out and figuring out what we could do,” said Richardson.
He said that before Clarendon’s withdrawal, REDC had 84 member organizations, nine of them towns. Current member towns include Brandon, Fair Haven, Killington, Pittsford, Proctor, Rutland Town, Rutland City and West Rutland.
He said REDC’s approach to economic development is regional in focus and meant to take place over a long period of time, which can make its efforts hard to see.
“We see this as an opportunity to engage a little bit more with Clarendon,” Richardson said, adding that if the town feels ignored, REDC is willing to speak to its leaders and address any issues.
He said REDC would still be able to work with the Rutland Industrial Park and the state-owned Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport, both of which are in Clarendon, should the town not rejoin the organization.
