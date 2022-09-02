A story about fuel prices in Friday’s edition needs clarification. The prices cited by Richard Giddings, fuel and utility programs director at the Department for Children and Families (DCF), are the prices certified fuel dealers pay through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Specifically, they are “margin over rack” prices. The retail price is different and can be found online at the Department of Public Service website (bit.ly/0902Price).
According to the DPS, the price of kerosene in August 2022 was $5.65 per gallon, up from the price in August 2021 when it was $3.23. The price of #2 heating fuel in August 2022 was $4.72, while a year before it was $2.79. Propane for August 2022 was $3.20 per gallon compared to $2.76 in August 2021.
