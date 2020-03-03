Kari Clark won the four-way race for town clerk with 639 votes, defeating Sawyer Hathaway with 304 votes, Chris Kiefer-Cioffi with 197 votes and Gary Ladabouche with 366 votes. She also won the race for treasurer, which featured the same candidates. Clark won 640 votes for treasurer, Hathaway got 298 votes, Kiefer-Cioffi with 195 votes and Ladabouche with 372 votes.
“I am so excited,” said Clark in a Tuesday interview. “I couldn’t be more happy. I am so grateful and thankful for all the support.”
She said she feels the candidates all ran a great race and worked hard.
Clark was born and raised in Rutland City and now lives in the town with her husband, Chris Clark, the current town fire chief. She’s been a teacher for more than 17 years and currently works at the Addison Central School District as a special educator. She was prompted to run after the death of her father-in-law, Bruce Egan, whose record of public service she wished to follow. She majored in mathematics during her undergraduate studies and felt her skills there and in education make her well-suited to the town clerk and treasurer position.
Hathaway grew up in the town but moved away in 2010, returning in 2014. He’s married to former town clerk and treasurer, Kirsten Hathaway. Sawyer Hathaway became an emergency medical technician during the years he was away, and became a paramedic in Fair Haven upon his return. He then became a clerk phlebotomist at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He said he’s always enjoyed helping people and wished to digitize town records, making them more easily accessible.
Kiefer-Cioffi is a Pennsylvania native with a background in law enforcement, serving 27 years on the Rutland City Police Department, retiring in 2009 as a detective. She then joined the United States Marshals Service and worked security at the local federal court, retiring from that on Jan. 17.
Ladabouche is a Rutland native with a background in banking, business ownership and higher education. He began his professional life with Chittenden Bank, moving to Proctor Bank, then to Vermont Federal Credit Union. He left that to own and operate Ladabouche furniture for 16 years, then became director of corporate giving and major gifts at Castleton University. He left there and took a job with College of St. Joseph, which closed last year.
In other news, Article 1, the general fund budget for $1,030,619, passed with 1,107 “yes” votes to 371 “no” votes.
Article 2, the police budget, called for spending $336,064, passed with 1,039 voting “yes” and 484 voting “no.”
Article 3, the highway fund, was for $902,400, it passed with 1,237 voting “yes” and 288 voting “no.”
The fire department budget,article 4, called for spending $217,100, it passed with 1,272 voting “yes” and 257 voting “no.”
Article 5, the recreation department budget, called for spending $128,683 and passed with 1,092 voting “yes” and 435 voting “no.”
Altogether, the budgets reflect a 3.39% increase in spending over last year. According to previous interviews with Select Board members, the root of the increase was mainly health care costs.
