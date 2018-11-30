College of St. Joseph will launch a new class to lay groundwork for an entire Native American studies program.
“INT160A Introduction to Native American Studies” will be taught this spring semester as part of the school’s Arts and Sciences course schedule, said David Balfour, vice president for academic affairs at College of St. Joseph.
It’s scheduled for Tuesdays from 6:45 to 9:15 p.m. The general public can audit the class for half its tuition price, which would be about $467, according to Balfour. The spring schedule begins Jan. 22. Senior citizens get a discount.
The class will be taught by Professor Kurt Fetter, of Johnstown, New York.
Fetter is chairman of the Judicial Oversight Commission for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
He was an educator at Fort Plain Central School in Fort Plain, New York, for 32 years and was a supervisor of student teachers at Goddard College for six years until 2001.
He’d worked at other colleges in New York prior to that.
Fetter, whose Mohawk name is “Wenhnitiio,” said Friday he suggested a Native American studies class to CSJ President Jennifer Scott while they met to talk about another matter. Scott, he said, was all for it and put him in touch with Balfour.
Before deciding to hold the class, Fetter gave a presentation to faculty and students.
“They were amazing,” Fetter said. “What great students.”
Fetter said he’d like to see colleges do more for their Native American enrollees. Speaking from his own experience as a student at SUNY Potsdam, Fetter said Native American students often come from widely different environments than that of a college campus and often find it hard to adjust.
He said schools can do a number of things to alleviate this, among them hiring Native American mentors, having a tribe liaison, reaching out directly to families and offering financial support.
Fetter said this course will focus on Native American history post-contact. It will begin with an overview of the Native American experience all across the continent, then will sharpen and focus on Native Americans in the northeast region.
“We are looking into the possibility of extending this into a Native American Studies program of some sort,” Balfour said.
This new class, he said, can hold about 20 people. Those wanting to sign up can contact the registrar’s office.
