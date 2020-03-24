The Forest Service is reminding people that cliffs where peregrine falcons have their nests are closed.
Every year, the Forest Services closes the Rattlesnake Cliff Area in Salisbury and the Mount Horrid-Great Cliff Area in Rochester from March 15 to Aug. 1 in order to keep peregrine falcon nesting sites from being disturbed. The birds saw a decline in population in the 1940s from DDT use, and since the 1980s have been on a rebound while protections remain in place.
Disturbing these areas is a federal offense that can carry up to a $5,000 fine and six months in jail. The Forest Service asks people to report any harassment of nesting peregrine falcons by calling 1-800-75ALERT.
