Got an idea that will help address climate change and improve the economy? A statewide nonprofit is looking for 10 such people to assist in their efforts.
The Vermont Council on Rural Development is seeking applicants for its new Climate Catalysts Leadership Program, which will select 10 Vermonters and send them to four evening sessions held between February and December where they’ll learn how to better achieve their goals. In between these sessions, they’ll be able to have meetings with consultants and VCRD staff.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 27. An application form is available online at bit.ly/0103apply. On Jan. 14, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a webinar with more information on the program. This can be found online at bit.ly/0104info.
The program is new, said Jon Copans, of VCRD, and sprang out of the organization’s Climate Model Communities Program.
“But as part of our learning and reflection from that as we looked ahead to 2020, we decided to also initiate this leadership program,” he said.
The 10 chosen won’t be paid, but it’s possible that whatever project they undertake will be part of their day job, Copans said.
“Let’s say you’re in one of the communities that’s really thinking about how to deploy an electric school bus as part of a statewide pilot program, maybe you’re a person who’s working on that project, maybe you really would like to work with your school to develop a solar project for the school, or you want to work on energy efficiency at your school,” he said. “The school is obviously sort of a community institution, and maybe you’re a member of that school board, or just a volunteer interested in that work. Maybe you want to deploy a local campaign around cold climate heat pumps.”
He said the climate side of these projects are obvious to see, but the economic benefits of potential projects should be highlighted.
“When a school can save money on its energy costs, that benefit flows back into the community in the form of lower property taxes,” Copans said. “When someone can make an energy transition, switching from fuel oil to cold climate heat pumps, over the long-term there’s real savings for that household and by definition that has a positive economic benefit in a community.”
Some people may work on transportation projects, or improving their community’s walking and bicycling opportunities.
“What we see in our travels around Vermont is a lot of places are thinking about how to make the community more walkable and bikeable, and that has a multitude of benefits,” Copans said. “It’s cheaper to walk and bike when you can instead of driving, it’s healthier, it also just makes a community a more fun, easy place to be when you’re in a place where you can walk around and you feel comfortable. Those communities tend to be ones that thrive because they’re a little bit more comfortable for people to come and visit.”
He said the selection process will aim to pick people from a variety of backgrounds, spread across the state. If the program is a success, he said it will likely be continued in 2021 with lessons learned.
“As the convener of the Vermont Energy and Climate Action Network and our annual December conference, we see tremendous value in bringing local leaders together for networking, collaboration, and leadership development,” said Johanna Miller, energy and climate action program director and VECAN coordinator at the Vermont Natural Resources Council, in a statement. “We are excited to partner in this new program and are looking forward to connecting with and providing support to participants.”
