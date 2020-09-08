The Rutland High School cheerleading team has won state, regional and national titles. Going into the 2020-21 school year with little practice time, and some of their most popular moves forbidden because of COVID-19, Varsity Coach Cara Gauvin says she believes she and her athletes are up to the challenge.
Vermont schools were shut down in March after Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency in Vermont over the spread of the novel cononavirus and COVID-19. It was only about a month ago that Scott announced that fall school sports would be allowed under certain conditions.
Gauvin, who is about to start her 26th year as varsity cheer coach, said this year’s team has a lot of talent.
“My goal, personally, in hopes of continuing a successful season and tradition, is that this fall season we will just totally focus on the elements we can do: Jumps, tumbling, motion techniques, dance,” she said.
Rutland High School’s varsity cheer team won the Vermont title last year, giving them the distinction of having won the state title six years in a row. The team planned to compete for the New England title for the 2019-20 year but COVID canceled the event.
Gauvin said she will have a better idea of the challenge that awaits her and the squad she coaches when they have their first team meeting today.
“The kids and I had a conversation about what our fall halftime routine would look like. I don’t even know if there is a halftime. I mean, everything is so new and different this year – and how we would make it exciting because I think fans really like watch you stunt,” she said.
Gauvin, who also owns the Peak Performance All Star Cheer, said her athletes have done some training at the gym while following safety precautions this summer but hadn’t been able to practice cheer routines or choreography.
“It’s definitely going to be a different year. I feel fortunate that we get to have sports so I’m looking at it like, ‘Whatever we can do, we should do.’ I know some schools, for example, Mill River isn’t doing fall cheer because they’re not going to have stands at games so the fact that we’re actually allowed to have a program is good for us,” she said.
However, Gauvin acknowledged that students and fans will see something different this year. Most of the program for the fall, at least, will be sideline cheering with team members wearing masks and maintaining as much social distance as possible.
On top of that, the fall cheerleading will be different because they structure of football is different. Gauvin admitted she’s not entirely sure where the cheerleaders fit in with 7-on-7 games.
Gauvin said she may be splitting her team in two although she acknowledged she was “not sure what that looks like.”
“It’s just going to be different. We’re going to have to go with the flow here.” she said.
The team can’t stunt, at least during the fall season. Gauvin said it’s the hardest thing the athletes do but it’s also probably the most popular, memorable and eye-catching part of the squad’s performance.
For the student athletes hoping to have another award-winning year, that restriction could be a special challenge. Gauvin said she believed that teams throughout New England would not be stunting but said teams in other parts of the country do not have that restriction.
“I think this no-stunting rule is definitely going to make teams focus on other core elements that maybe teams don’t focus on because stunting is hard and it takes up a lot of time to teach.
If the Rutland cheer team focuses on core elements, Gauvin said she hopes that will give them a solid base and leave them only stunting to work on if it’s allowed in the winter.
However, she also added that the safety of her athletes was the most important consideration and she would only want to return to stunting if health professionals and the state found it was appropriate.
For the fall, the Rutland team has an advantage because they have a number of tumblers and Gauvin said that’s usually the fans’ second favorite part of the performance after stunting.
A routine that excludes stunting may be harder on the athletes but Gauvin said she hopes that will help them build endurance as they respond to the challenge.
Gauvin, who usually has a team of about 18 to 22 athletes, said she has a few squad members who have told her they’re not planning to returning because they’ll be taking classes at Castleton University which she believes is because they have anticipated that high school will be very different this year.
But Gauvin said she believes Vermont responded well to the pandemic and she believes on-campus education will be safe. It will also allow her to work in fielding another award-winning team.
“I feel fortunate that we are being given the opportunity to play or cheer or have this sort of normalcy. I have to say, I can’t wait to get back to a somewhat normal schedule. I think the kids need it,” she said.
