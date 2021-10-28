BRANDON — A new coffee shop at the Brandon Inn is holding its grand opening Saturday.
The Brandon Inn was bought in March by Joel MacClaren. Opening a coffee shop as part of the inn was always part of the plan, he said Thursday.
“We did a soft opening about six weeks ago,” he said. “Effective Saturday it will be going seven days a week. It’s wonderful, it’s a beautiful space.”
Its hours will be 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
MacClaren said the hope is the coffee shop will keep the inn active through its less-busy seasons.
“We’re a seasonal business, certainly we’ve been busy since Memorial Day and through the end of October, but come November things will quiet down, and it will be wonderful to have people in the inn, using the inn,” he said. “We have overflow right behind the coffee shop, there’s a room we call the ballroom. Off that are the restrooms for the coffee shop, so we have a lot of space to work with.”
According to MacClaren, the hospitality business in places like Brandon slows down in winter while it’s picking up in nearby ski resort towns.
The Neshobe Café at the Brandon Inn, named for the nearby Neshobe River, is one of the few coffee shops in that area. MacClaren said Café Provence has its Gourmet Provence arm, which is terrific, but besides that, it’s been a need in town for a while.
Neshobe Café will have all the coffee shop staples from pastries to espresso and tea, he said.
Saturday’s grand opening will feature live music and several vendors, among them Busy Bee Honey, Friday Harvest Bakery, Big Gear Coffee, and High Pond Syrup.
Coffee from Big Gear Coffee will be the main offering at the Neshobe Café, MacClaren said.
About 12 weeks ago, MacClaren hired Kelly Ryan as the café manager. Ryan had previously worked for the coffee shop at Middlebury College. He said she’s done a fine job coordinating staff and getting the café up and running despite the difficult labor market. He said Ryan also has many ideas for future events at the café.
The Brandon Inn, built in 1786 according to its website, had been owned by Louis and Sarah Pattis. Its 39 rooms sleep about 100.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
