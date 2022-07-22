Coffee with a Cop will return next week.
Members of the Rutland City Police Department will be at Starbucks on North Main Street from noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officer Timothy Rice, of the Rutland City police, said the program had not been active in a decade, attributed the hiatus to staffing issues, as well as the deadly global pandemic.
“We’re trying to get back into it, trying to get back to being more engaged with the community, and this was kind of a good opportunity for us,” he said.
Rice said the suggestion to revive Coffee with a Cop was made by staff at Starbucks.
By email, a representative speaking on behalf of Starbucks said the shop “has always served as a gathering place for communities across the country to come together.”
“Every day, in thousands of communities across the U.S., Starbucks strives to do two things: share great coffee and bring people together. The ‘Coffee with a Cop’ program builds on a tradition our partners have embraced for years, with each event aimed at breaking down barriers, building trust and strengthening communities. Since 2011, we’ve proudly joined with law enforcement through the Coffee with a Cop program, and these events happen year-round in Starbucks stores,” the email stated.
The website for Coffee with a Cop, which is a national program, said an event such as the one next week in Rutland “brings police officers and the community members they serve together.”
Rice said he believes the event will provide a positive experience for those who want to meet some members of the local police department.
“It’s good to meet people in this kind of environment rather than meeting them when they call 911,” he said.
Rice said there are new members of the department, himself included.
“This is a good time for the community to meet the people that are working for them,” he said.
The police department, even with three new members hired since March, still has open spots to fill, so Rice said the recruitment team will be ready to answer questions and provide information about working for the department.
The social media team, which Rice called a “work in progress,” will be there along with the community outreach team.
Representatives of partner organizations, such as the Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health, will be at the event, including mental health crisis worker Alicia Armstrong and members of the police commission.
Ian Sullivan, the acting state’s attorney for Rutland County, said he is planning to attend. Sullivan is running unopposed for state’s attorney in November.
“This gives people, I think, a lot of opportunities to see this isn’t just ‘coffee with cops,’ it’s not just the officers there. It’s actually our whole department because our department involves so many other people. … All these people come together to collectively do the job of keeping citizens safe,” Rice said.
While Rice said no other events are scheduled yet, he said other community outreach is being planned.
“It just kind of legitimizes us as we’re going to keep you safe. We’re here to help you. We’re here for this community,” he said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.