MONTPELIER — The head of buildings and general services is stepping down near the end of August.
Chris Cole, commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services, will be done come Aug. 21, he announced Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Jennifer M.V. Fitch will serve as acting commissioner until a full-time replacement is found.
Cole was appointed to the role by Gov. Phil Scott in 2017. Cole had served as director of policy, planning and intermodal development at the Agency of Transportation, having been appointed by Gov. Peter Shumlin, who later named him head of the state Agency of Transportation.
“I am grateful to Governor Scott for allowing me to serve in his administration,” said Cole in a prepared statement. “It has been an honor to lead BGS, and I believe that I am leaving behind a strong management team that will be able to see BGS through the challenging days ahead.”
Scott stated that he feels fortunate to have worked with Cole, their time going back to when Scott served in the Senate with Cole in the Joint Fiscal Office.
“I greatly appreciate his public service over the last several years, and his leadership at the Department as we’ve worked to increase the efficiency of our state operations while strengthening and improving our infrastructure and state assets. I wish him all the best in his next endeavor,” Scott stated.
Secretary of Administration Susanne Young said Cole would be missed.
“Chris led BGS through meaningful organizational and modernization changes and was critical to the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the state worked to build its medical capacity and supplies,” she said.
