Two incumbents and the son of a state representative will represent Rutland County in the Vermont Senate, according to the vote results posted on the Vemront Secretary of State's website.
Sen. Brian Collamore, a Republican, finished at the top of the 10-candidate race, with 14,486 votes.
Josh Terenzini, the chairman of the Rutland Town Select Board and son of Representative Tom Terenzini, a Republican who represents Rutland Town, got 13, 663 votes.
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, a Democrat, will be returning to Montpelier after earning 12,877 votes.
The other candidates were Terry K. Williams who got 11,602; Greg Cox, who ran as a Democrat, who got 10,261 votes; Larry Courcelle, a Democrat, who got 8,320 votes; Brittany D. Cavacas, who ran as an independent, got 4,724 votes; Michael Shank, an independent, got 2,263; Casey Jennings, an independent, got 1,006 votes; and Richard Lenchus, an idependent, won 551 votes.
This story will be updated.
