On Tuesday, the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department reported a collection box — put out to accept donations to Camp Ta Kum Ta in South Hero — at Terrill Street Discount Beverage had been stolen.
On its website, the camp is described as a place that “provides challenging, extraordinary experiences in a safe and loving environment for children who have or have had cancer and their families.” The services are provided at no charge to the kids or their families.
For three years in a row, deputies from the Rutland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) have raised money for the camp through Beards for Kids. Although growing beards is generally against the policy of the sheriff's department, deputies who make a donation to Ta Kum Ta can have a beard from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31.
In October 2020, several donation bins were placed in the Rutland community to raise additional donations for the cause.
On Tuesday, donation bins were collected from several local businesses. Members of RCSD learned that the donation bin from Terrill Street Discount Beverage in Rutland was stolen at some point during the past couple of weeks. The bin contained an unknown amount of cash.
Employees did not realize the donation bin was gone until Lt. James Bennick arrived to pick it up.
Bennick has asked that anyone with information about this theft call him at the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, 802 775-8002.
