BENNINGTON - A Massachusetts man who had been a student at Bennington College was arraigned on Thursday after police said he sexually assaulted a , who was not a student at the college, in a dorm room on Oct. 15.
John D'Angelo, 21, of Medfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to one felony charge each of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct and one misdemeanor count of enabling the consumption of alcohol by a minor.
According to a news release from the Vermont State Police, troopers began investigating the case on Oct. 15.
The release said Bennington College staff took immediate action and suspended D'Angelo from living on campus.
After an investigation by VSP detectives and Investigators with the Department for Children and Families, D'Angelo turned himself in to the Shaftsbury barracks on Thursday.
D'Angelo was released from custody after posting $50,000 cash bail.
VSP troopers are continuing to investigate the alleged incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan at the Shaftsbury barracks at 442-5421. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
