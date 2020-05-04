With the future of the Vermont State College System uncertain, an expression of support for the colleges over the weekend made by Legislative leaders was welcomed by the system’s interim chancellor.
“We are committed to ensuring that educational opportunities are available at all Vermont State College campuses in the fall,” reads a joint statement from Speaker of the House, Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, and President Pro Tem of the Senate, Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden. “Students are making decisions now about their fall plans, as best as one can in these uncertain times, and we want them to know that there will be opportunities in Lyndon, Johnson, and Randolph for them to build a stronger future for themselves.”
Last week, former VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding resigned following the retraction of a set of recommendations he’d made to the VSCS Board of Trustees that would have seen both Lyndon and Johnson campuses at Northern Vermont University close, along with the Vermont Technical College campus at Randolph. Some NVU programs and students would have been absorbed by Castleton University, while the Vermont Tech campus at Williston would have absorbed operations at Randolph. The plan was widely condemned, both for its scope and the manner in which it was announced.
The Board of Trustees then named VSCS Legal Counsel Sophie Zdatny as short-term interim chancellor while a more long term interim chancellor is to be sought.
“At the moment, we’re working as hard as we can to encourage people to come,” said Zdatny on Monday. “If they want to save the Vermont State Colleges, coming to the Vermont State Colleges is a great way to do that. So we’re really hoping students are reassured that the campuses are going to be open and are encouraged to apply, and if they’re returning students to return. And that’s really what we’re focused on now is to try and get students back, hopefully face-to-face, but we’re going to have to wait and see what the governor decides to do on that or what happens with COVID as it continues to unfold, but right now our message is we really want students to plan on being with us in the fall.”
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges in Vermont have been struggling. Last year saw the closure of Green Mountain College, Southern Vermont College, and the College of St. Joseph. Marlboro College also announced that it would close at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year. The VSCS has struggled as well. Northern Vermont University itself is a merger of the former Lyndon State and Johnson State colleges.
COVID-19 has made these problems worse. Before he resigned, Spaulding said the system was looking at approximately a $10 million deficit stemming from the crisis. His parting remarks to the board were that while there may be a better way, he still believes his recommendations were the best option the VSCS has for survival.
“There are concerns about enrollment which preexisted what’s happened over the last few weeks,” said Zdatny. “I know colleges and universities nationally are very concerned about enrollments in the fall and who’s going to show up, whether students are going to take a gap year, do they want to come back if we’re still going to be doing things online, so I think that’s a national concern in higher education.
She said the VSCS is currently working with the Vermont State Treasurer's Office about a third-party assessment of the system’s exact financial needs for the coming year. Over the course of that period, the Board and stakeholders in the VSCS plan to meet and form a long-term plan for the system.
According to a statement released by VSCS, application deadlines for all of its schools have been extended.
