Rutland area residents who want to live healthier lives and enjoy the outdoors may want to consider the NatureRx program offered by Come Alive Outside and the Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region.
Participants must be referred by Community Health but the 12-week program, which begins in April, will encourage residents to participate in a variety of local activities that can get them more active and help them find a way to connect to nature.
Myra Peffer, program director at Come Alive Outside, said some residents may recognize that NatureRx is a revised version of ParkRx, which had similar goals but was created in partnership with the National Park Service.
Come Alive Outside decided to transition to NatureRx from ParkRx because the programs have similar goals but NatureRx can be more welcoming to people who are not regular park visitors or don’t want to be.
“The idea is for people who have some health issues around either high blood pressure, high sugar, anxiety, stress, it can be a variety of things, getting active outside, especially if you have no activity (is beneficial.) Just starting slow, saying, ‘I’m going to take a 15-minute walk twice a week. That’ll be my first week,’” she said.
Those who are part of NatureRx will get a welcome packet and once-a-week communications from one-on-one coaches during the 12 weeks. Peffer said participants seemed to really respond to having someone who took a personal interest in their success.
“Somebody’s calling them and saying, ‘How’d it go? What got in the way? How can we make it work next week?’ That kind of thing, that encouragement to keep at it, even if it was a yucky week and you couldn’t get out. ‘OK, well let’s see what we can do next week,’” she said.
Peffer said there are many things that can “count” as activity, including walking a trail or just walking around their own yard, gardening, walking their dog, fishing or, for those who are easing into activities, going outside and taking part in breathing exercises.
“Anything that can help to reduce stress. Just that time outside really seems to make a difference. There’s a lot of data about connecting with nature and reducing stress, anxiety, blood pressure, all those things that we can check off,” Peffer said.
Healthier habits can start in a number of different ways if the participants want to take advantage of the resources and natural beauty in Vermont and Rutland County.
“You may just go out and sit on the boardwalk at the West Rutland marsh and watch wildlife for half an hour and do that that three times a week. That’s a start. You’re getting outside, you’re breathing fresh air and you’re connecting with nature,” Peffer said.
Organizers are hoping participants will feel the benefits for their physical and mental health and develop habits that will continue past the 12-week session, according to Peffer.
“That’s the whole idea and in our ParkRx program we’ve had people who’ve done exactly that, and now they participate in ‘Mile-a-Day,’ another program that we do. They’ve come to form habits in their lives, which help them become healthier,” she said.
Twice a month, the program will host group walks, one leaving from Rutland Regional Medical Center and one leaving from the Castleton Senior Center.
The Vermont Farmers Food Center will host a monthly event that will provide education on various topics which Peffer said she expects might be related to gardening or agriculture.
The center will also be providing volunteer opportunities in the greenhouse twice a month during the session as another way for participants to be active.
The program allows 50 people to participate in each session. After the session that begins on April 4, another will start in August.
In an email, Andrea Wicher, director of population health and quality at Community Health, said NatureRx “aligns with the vision of Community Health and the future of health care reform: To cultivate a healthy community where all individuals achieve their highest potential for health and wellness.”
Peffer said Rutland area residents who are interested in NatureRx and think it might be helpful should ask for a referral if they’re a Community Health patient. There is no charge for participating.
Community Health, the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in Vermont, is sponsoring the program in Rutland County.
The website at comealiveoutside.com provides more information about the Rutland-based organization.
