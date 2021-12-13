FAIR HAVEN — The town Energy Committee wants the Select Board to seek the right of first refusal on a property it says would be key to a hydroelectric project the town has been researching for years.
Bob Richards spoke on behalf of the Energy Committee at the Nov. 30 Select Board meeting, saying the time has come to consider approaching John Markie, owner of the River Dam property, about obtaining a right of first refusal. Richards said the Energy Committee is willing to serve as the lead should the board give its permission, but ideally the board would serve in that role.
Richards said that outside of public meetings, no one from the committee had spoken to Markie about this.
The town has been mulling the hydro project for some time. In February 2014, a study it commissioned was published showing the project was viable. A copy of the study can be viewed on the town’s website, bit.ly/1213Energy, along with other committee documents.
Richard said the committee believes that between a general shift in the government’s mood towards renewable energy projects and an abundance of federal funding stemming from the pandemic, there’s ways to make the project work.
“We can’t go any further until we know that we have least the option of purchasing that property,” he said.
Selectman Glen Traverse said that while he’s in favor of hydropower, he’s reluctant to sink town funds into this without approval from the community. He would need to hear from people or see firmer numbers showing the savings on energy costs is there.
According to Richards, the potential for savings is there. It’s believed the hydro dam could supply power to a number of town-owned buildings.
Traverse said the finances trouble him less than the permitting hurdles. He believes Green Mountain Power and state regulators would make doing a hydro project difficult. Based on what he’s seen and heard from the Agency of Natural Resources about floodplains and river corridors, it doesn’t appear the state is particularly favorable towards hydro dams.
“So again, I was always for hydro and I believe the payback is there and all that, I just don’t believe in spinning my wheels for another 20 years trying to get something that has had a lot of trouble getting traction,” said Traverse.
He said he has no issue with the Energy Committee talking to the landowner provided it doesn’t cost the town anything.
Selectman Jeff Sheldon said he wouldn’t be so rigid about it.
“I guess part of me is just nostalgic for the project,” he said. “We’ve been doing it so long that I hate to see it go down the tubes. If we could get a right of first refusal for a nominal fee, I would imagine that the landowner, any landowner would say, ‘Oh you need this to do your project? It’s going to cost you some money.’”
Select Board Chairman Chris Cole said that while he’s in favor of the project, he has some relation to the landowner he fears might create a conflict of interest. He said he’d explore that before going forward, but added that it’s not clear whether a right of first refusal would cost $500 or $50,000.
Richards suspects the cost would fall between those figures, adding that he believes there’s still community support for the project.
Cole suggested the board discuss the matter when all of its members are present. Selectman Rod Holzworth was absent.
