The pandemic appeared to have created some challenges for Rutland County but many of them were challenges that were already known to exist in the area, according to the recent release of this year’s Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).
“The massive impact of COVID-19 has exacerbated existing needs and widened the gap of health disparities. While Vermont leads the U.S. in vaccination rates and a sense of normalcy is returning to our county, there will be lasting impact from COVID-19. The pandemic will have lasting ripple effects on the health of individuals and the greater community,” the report said.
A graphic showing the impact of COVID on Rutland County depicts significant increases from 2019 to 2020. Last year, calls asking for the availability of food increased by almost 340% and residents experiencing homelessness went up by 180%. Overdose deaths went up by 42%.
“Rutland City had cut overdose deaths in half from 51 in 2017 to 26 in 2019. … But during the pandemic there was limited access to recovery care, and with other factors like isolation, the city experienced a 42% increase in overdose deaths in 2020,” the report said.
The CHNA is conducted every three years. It’s a dynamic look at the evolving health care needs of the community and the gaps that exist in meeting them and results in a follow-up report that includes goals and implementation strategies to respond.
Jamie Bentley, community impact coordinator for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said this year’s CHNA was unusual because the priorities identified in 2018 — child care and parenting, housing as health care, mental health and supporting the aging community — had not changed with the update.
Some areas had even become more concerning because of the effects of the pandemic. For instance, phone calls about housing or shelter had increased by 40%.
“So we felt it was necessary to continue focusing on those four priorities in the next cycle of the assessment,” she said.
The information gathered for this report did not come from surveys of community members. Because of the pandemic, the information instead was collected from leaders in the health and services field in Rutland County. Bentley said the responses were solicited not just from people involved in traditional health care agencies but municipal, educational, economic development, law enforcement and public recreation areas among others.
The information collected did not change the understanding the assessment’s writers had of the existing challenges although Bentley noted the presence of COVID made those existing needs more evident.
For example, she said, health care providers already knew that access to mental health care for young people was a problem but heard that during the pandemic, some youth waited for up to nine months for an available provider and youth waited for up to a week at the Rutland hospital’s emergency department to access crisis services.
“That need was always there. The pandemic just exacerbated that need and really showed how dire the situation was,” Bentley said.
Renee Bousquet, public health services director for the Rutland district for the Vermont Department of Health, said the latest assessment has a strong focus on health equity and what groups were affected most by the pandemic, including BIPOC, LGBTQ, low-income residents and people with disabilities.
Like Bentley, Bousquet was one of the core team members working on the creation of the CHNA.
The follow-up report with goals and implementation recommendations is expected in the fall.
“The recommendations really from here are to utilize this (CHNA) as the guiding resource to steer funds in our community toward the appropriate programs so that we’re addressing areas of the highest need,” Bousquet said.
The 2021 CHNA was written after consultation with more than 50 community partners. Bentley said their involvement will be ongoing.
“They use this document to help write grants for their programs, to help identify priorities for their organizations and use it to say, ‘This is why we’re focusing on these specific issues,’” she said.
Bentley said the new report has more graphics. She said there was an effort made to have the latest CHNA be easily understandable.
“We wanted to make sure that someone could pick this report up — all of these are lengthy and very wordy — and not have to read the whole thing but be able to glean information about our community’s health quickly,” she said.
The CHNA can be found at rrmc.org/about/community-health-needs-assessment online.
