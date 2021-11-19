The first session of vaccinations for children, age 5-11, at Community Health Pediatrics will be today.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be given two weekday evenings and one weekend day at the Federally Qualified Health Center but an appointment is required.
Children do not need to be patients of a Community Health practice to receive a vaccine, but if the child is not a patient, call Community Health at 802-773-9131 for information about how to schedule a vaccine.
For a child who is already a Community Health patient, the vaccination can be scheduled online on the website at www.chcrr.org or by calling Community Health. Adults scheduling an appointment should give the child’s name as it appears in the child’s Community Health medical record. Each child will need a separate appointment.
All children ages 5-11 can receive the vaccine. Appointments are scheduled as 15-minute slots but if a child has a severe allergy or history of anaphylaxis, a 30-minute slot will be arranged and the patient will need to bring their EpiPen.
Patients will be scheduled for the second dose when they are getting the first dose.
Patients may not attend a COVID-19 vaccine appointment if they have COVID-19 illness, are in quarantine related to a COVID-19 exposure or have symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
All COVID-19 vaccine clinics are held at Community Health Pediatrics at 1 General Wing Road in Rutland.
For the health and safety of patients and staff, masks will be required, and all patients will be screened before entering any of the Community Health practices.
