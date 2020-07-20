FAIR HAVEN — Due to the high temperature, multiple fire departments sent crews to help battle a blaze on Second Street early Saturday afternoon.
“Because the ambient temperature was 90, and the dew point was approaching 65, we were forced to go as far as West Rutland and Middletown Springs to the east, Whitehall to the West, Benson to the north, and Middle Granvlle to the south for manpower,” said Fair Haven Fire Chief Jim Heller. “It was a very manpower intensive operation.”
Heller said the fire department was dispatched to 5 Second Street in the village at 12:18 p.m. The caller reported a fire in the walls of a duplex under renovation. By the time Heller arrived on scene, smoke was coming out of the roof and fire had spread into the attic.
Fair Haven firefighters accessed the upper floors but the built-up heat made it difficult. Hampton, New York, firefighters assisted them, and it was the Castleton Fire Department’s ladder truck that allowed a hole to be cut in the roof allowing for more access. Heller said the fire was under control shortly after 2 p.m. and the last truck left the scene a little past 5 p.m.
There were no reported injuries. Heller said the upper floors of the building were ruined and it’s not clear how much of the first floor could be salvaged. According to Heller, the fire was accidentally caused by workmen using a heat gun to remove paint from the building.
Fire departments on scene included: Fair Haven, Poultney, Castleton, Hampton, New York, Whitehall, New York, Middle Granville, New York, West Haven, Benson, West Rutland and Middletown Springs. Granville, New York’s fire department covered for stations in Washington County, New York, as did the Middle Granville department.
Fair Haven Rescue Squad was there as well helping cool down firefighters. Heller said that there were approximately 35 firefighters involved, mainly because the heat would not allow any one firefighter to work for longer than 10 minutes at a time.
“In that kind of heat, you’re just not going to last very long, and plus the rehab time is longer because you can’t cool down as quickly,” Heller said.
Firefighters had come help staying cool from the local community.
“We had cases and cases of water and Gatorade and coolers of ice that people just kept showing up with,” he said. “We can’t express our appreciation enough to the townspeople.”
The Wooden Soldier, an eatery at 31 Main Street, supplied the firefighters with sandwiches while the Ice House Snack Bar at 272 Route 4A in Castleton came in with ice cream treats.
Patricia Stiles, owner of the Wooden Soldier, said Monday she was more than happy to help the fire department.
“They’ve been wonderful to me during this pandemic,” she said, noting that many firefighters have been ordering takeout from her business lately.
The COVID-19 pandemic has required many businesses to be closed for in-person service. It has been especially hard on the restaurant industry with many operators having to offer more curbside and takeout options.
Stiles said her father, Charles Stiles, also was a chief of the Fair Haven Fire Department, serving for 25 years back in the 1950s and 1970s.
The fire was a good example of how local departments depend on each other, said Heller. Had this been on a weekday with many volunteer firefighters otherwise occupied, more departments might have been called.
“It was a good example of several communities coming together to pitch in on a really difficult job,” said Heller.
