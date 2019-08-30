PROCTOR — The search for a new town manager has barely begun, and some feel there should be community input in the hiring process.
Select Board Chairman Bruce Baccei said at the Monday board meeting that he plans to get things moving on the town manager search, but nothing substantial has been done yet. Last fall, incumbent Town Manager Stan Wilbur said last fall he "plans to retire on June 30, 2020".
“And to follow up about the town manager, am I to understand that the town manager search will only consist of five Select Board members?” said Lisa Miser, board recorder.
“I was thinking about having a couple of people lay out a format and then come back to us,” said Baccei. “I think the responsibility lies with the Select Board and not necessarily.... We’ll listen to any comments people want to make, but the final decision is with the board. We have the responsibility to hire the person that we feel is qualified.”
Miser, who is a member of the Quarry Valley Unified Union District, said the town should adopt some of the school district’s practices that it uses to hire principals and superintendents.
“I think historically in town when the school has hired principals, we have invited other members of the community as well as others to sit on the hiring committees,” she said. “Town managers don’t just deal with the five of you, it encompasses a great deal and must have relationships with all members of the community, and I guess it’s rather narrow not to at least consider or be inclusive of other avenues and individuals within the community.”
She said the school district has included members of the communities it serves in its search committees.
“We haven’t started yet,” Baccei said “It’s early, we haven’t defined anything, so maybe it will change, but at the moment we’re laying out qualifications and look at possible qualifications. We’ve got some material, and I still want to talk with people at the (Vermont League of Cities and Towns) for some information.”
Selectwoman Judy Frazier said having community input has been suggested before, and nothing about the process has so far been decided.
Selectman Tom Hogan said the board’s goal is to make a selection in May, leaving about a month where Wilbur can remain on to help get the new person up to speed.
Baccei said the board will begin this process soon and will also have to craft a budget ahead of Town Meeting Day in March.
Wilbur is a retired civil engineer who started working for the town on the same day Tropical Storm Irene hit in 2011. He started as interim town administrator and became town manager when the town shifted the structure of its government.
