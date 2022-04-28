CASTLETON — About 150 people told the government Wednesday that they don’t want to see herbicides used in Lake Bomoseen.
In January, the Lake Bomoseen Association applied to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation for a permit to use ProcellaCOR, an herbicide, on Lake Bomoseen to control the invasive plant species, milfoil. The department is expected to release a draft permit sometime within the next few months which will kick off a 30-day public comment period.
The gathering at Castleton University on Thursday was a special meeting of the Castleton Select Board. People against the use of the herbicide have urged it to formally oppose the application, as the towns of Fair Haven and Hubbardton have done. While Selectman Robert Spaulding motioned for the board to oppose the permit, no vote was taken. Selectman Joseph Mark said the meeting wasn’t billed as one where a decision would be made.
The meeting was structured like a formal debate with each side given a set amount of time to speak, with time at the end for people who hadn’t taken a position.
“As many of you may know, milfoil has been an issue on the lake for over 30 years,” said Tom Gilbert, interim vice president of the Lake Bomoseen Association. “The community has tried numerous methods to get it under control and in the 1996 the Lake Water Quality Systems report, it was noted that mechanical harvesting and lake drawdowns were used to manage this issue. Drawdowns have been banned due to limited impact and harm to the ecology.”
According to the lake association, the milfoil population on the lake is getting out of hand, crowding out native plants and harming the lake’s ecosystem. Non-chemical methods of removing milfoil aren’t effective on their own, and ProcellaCOR will help without causing undue damage to other organisms or harming human health.
Gilbert said the use of the herbicide was discussed at the association’s annual meeting last year as an option for controlling milfoil.
“Over the course of this year the LBA has set up to share what we know, address questions, and get feedback and interest on different options for managing milfoil on the lake,” he said.
Sam Drazin, interim president of the Lake Bomoseen Association, said at the close of the meeting that people are free to email him with any questions they might have.
“One thing I will say at the end of this though is that I really do hope that we can start to come together as a community, and I’ve said this in all my interviews, I’ve said this in all the papers that I’ve been interviewed in, no decision has been made; this was really about creating a conversation,” he said. “And I hope we can continue in a respectful way.”
The association led its presentation with a recording from Erika Haug, a research scholar at North Carolina State University, who explained how milfoil can crowd out native species of aquatic plants.
She said there are a number of tools to be used in reducing milfoil.
“However, they’re not sufficient to control the extent of the milfoil infestation that was reported by SOLitude recently,” she said. “This is really where those selective, (Environmental Protection Agency), Vermont (Department of Environmental Conservation) approved herbicides can help to bring that ecosystem back into balance.”
The herbicide can make the other methods of milfoil removal more effective, she said.
According to Haug, the EPA has classified ProcellaCOR as “reduced risk” meaning it’s been shown to have low impacts on non-target species, the environment, and human health. She claimed it breaks down quickly in the water and is especially harmful to milfoil while not impactful on other plants.
Cynthia Moulton, an ecologist at Castleton University specializing in environmental toxicology, who used to work for the Environmental Protection Agency, said the studies the lake association is citing only looked at the active ingredient in ProcellaCOR, not the other 98% of the substance.
“The product is 2.7% active ingredient and the rest of it is other stuff, and that other stuff can make the product more absorbed by organisms, it can make it last longer, it can make it cling to plants, cling to sediments, it’s generally designed to make it easier to put into a solution so that it goes in and reaches its target effectively,” she said.
PocellaCOR is the brand name for florpyrauxifen-benzyl. Moulton said it won’t just hit the milfoil, and if someone were to see its equivalent applied on land they’d see a lot of dead plants and animals in addition to whatever weed they were trying to kill.
“The bottom line of what I’m trying to say is that ProcellaCOR is not selective at all. It will not just target the milfoil. It will target indiscriminately every plant in the lake,” she said. “ProcellaCOR will decimate pretty much all the plants in the treatment areas. In addition to that … it will adversely affect communities of plants well outside those 200 acres. It is impossible to keep a liquid herbicide in its defined space.”
She, and several other people, implored the lake association to withdraw its permit application. Moulton also said the state should impose a moratorium on herbicides in lakes.
Jonathan Gosselin, technical specialist at SePRO Corp., which sells ProcellaCOR, spoke to the group via Zoom. He said over 100 studies had to be submitted to the EPA showing the herbicide posed no significant risk to human health or the environment.
“The comments regarding non-selectivity are just not accurate,” he said. “We have hundreds of treatments that have gone out across New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, and across the country that illustrate just the opposite. One of the major benefits of ProcellaCOR is its selectivity.”
Marc Bellaud, president of SOLitude Lake Management, the company working with the lake association on the application, said ProcellaCOR is the only herbicide permitted in Vermont to be used on milfoil.
“I think we have a good track record of providing highly selective management of milfoil and preservation, and really recovery, of the native plants …,” he said.
Few, if any, in the large audience appeared to be swayed by the pro-herbicide arguments. Several anglers who spoke said the fishing on Bomoseen is excellent and that the milfoil isn’t causing a large enough problem to warrant the risk of using an herbicide.
Robert Steele, owner of Tom’s Bait and Tackle, said studies aside, anglers have seen harmful impacts on fish populations in other lakes that have been treated with herbicide.
If ProcellaCOR does create a health or ecological crisis at some point, who is liable, wondered Castleton resident Janet Currie. She proposed that the lake association put up a $50 million bond to pay for damages should they be found to have occurred over the course of the next several decades.
“Because if you want to poison us, someone has to be responsible,” she said.
