This was going to be a different sort of year for the Castleton University men’s and women’s hockey teams with a shortened schedule and no cheering fans in the bleachers. Luckily, the Blue Line Club (Castleton University’s hockey boosters club) came to the rescue with a unique and interesting way to fill the empty bleachers with familiar faces on cutout photos printed by Awesome Graphics, of Rutland. The club has raised more than $70,000 since being founded in 2005 as a way to help support the men’s and women’s Castleton hockey programs. The Blue Line Club splits proceeds evenly with half going to each program. Many local fans don’t realize that there are few to no Vermont players in the programs most seasons, so players’ parents, friends and family members have to travel to see them play. That’s where the Blue Line Club comes in: They try to provide support to the players, with anything they might need while far from home. The club also makes a big effort to support the player’s families that travel to the game by making special announcements over the public address system, and hosting families. This year’s fundraiser raised thousands by placing 167 cutout photos in the stands of Spartan Arena, including a “dog pound” area for Spartan pet fans.
