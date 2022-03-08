City Clerk Henry Heck took responsibility for the vote-tallying problems at town meeting while standing up for his staff Monday.
“Nobody wants to hear it was an error,” Heck said during the regular Board of Aldermen meeting. “Everyone wants to conceive their own ideas about how it happened.”
Heck said there were two errors during the election, neither of which had taken place in his 14 years as city clerk. The first was that he underestimated turnout and did not order enough ballots, forcing elections staff to issue photocopied ballots to a number of voters. These ballots had to be counted by hand, making more work for the staff.
“For that, I am sorry,” he said.
On top of that, Heck said he incorrectly entered some vote totals in the Board of School Commissioners race. This did not directly change the outcome, but put the gap between candidates Karen Bossi, who won a seat, and Marissa Kiefaber, who didn’t, at two votes. Those results were upheld in a recount requested by Kiefaber and conducted Sunday.
Heck said he would adjust his policies so he did not release any results before conducting a complete review.
“Not when the paper wants them,” he said. “Not when — sorry, your honor — not when my boss wants them.”
Heck said he was also notified that there were discussions online suggesting bias on the part of a staff member who posted a news story about the recount request to Facebook and tagged certain candidates but not others. Heck said these complaints led to discussions within City Hall involving the mayor, city attorney and human resources director. He said his staff members were entitled to their political stances and was adamant that those stances played no role in the conduct of their jobs.
“Politics have no place and will never have any place in the clerk’s office,” Heck said. “It’s easy for someone to play armchair quarterback on their computer or their phone making comments that are baseless.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis and Alderman Tom DePoy both spoke up for Heck and his staff, Davis calling the staff’s professionalism “unquestionable” and DePoy saying he has been impressed all through Heck’s tenure.
“Any time and every time I have had a question of Henry or had business in the clerk’s office ... he and his staff have gone above and beyond — not just for me, but for the people who were ahead of me in line,” he said.
Heck also noted that the people of the city were watching all of this.
“I’ve seen it before, and I’ll see it again,” he said. “The voters in this city, when they’ve had enough, they will let us know.”
