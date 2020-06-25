Around town
PAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library announces a free, five-day summer camp for children grades 1-6, Aug. 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon at the library, 141 School St. “Imagine: Five Days of Fantasy and Wonder” camp is planned to occur indoors and outdoors. Children are asked to wear a mask and bring their own snack. Advance registration is required due to limited capacity. To register, call 325-3123.
MONTPELIER — Vermont State Treasurer's Reading is an Investment financial education program contest winners include Charles Hildebrant of Clarendon Elementary School; Allison Bussino of Mount Holly Elementary School; Levi Machia of Neshobe School; and Andrew Lee of Proctor Elementary School.
Area projects receiving American Council of Engineering Companies of Vermont 2020 Engineering Excellence Awards include:
Category A: Buildings, Structures and Support Systems:
Grand Award Recipient/Owner/Project — GeoDesign Inc./Housing Vermont/Woolson Block in Springfield, Rock Slope Stabilization
Category F: Studies, Planning, Consulting Engineering Services:
Merit Award Recipient/Owner/Project — Sanborn, Head and Associates/Nop’s MetalWorks in Middlebury/Pyrtic Expansion of Local Crushed Shale Stone
Scholarships
The Rutland Area Medical Community recently awarded six $1,250 scholarships to local students pursuing a career in health care. The scholarship program has been made possible through the generosity of Rutland area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. This year’s recipients include graduating high school seniors, Austin Bruno of Bomoseen (Fair Haven Union High School); Lauren Calvin of Rutland (Rutland High School); Benjamin Pencak of Rutland (Mount Saint Joseph Academy); Castleton University students, Jacob Henderson and Caitlin King, both of Rutland; and Geneva Carpenter (Southern New Hampshire University). King and Carpenter are employees of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Recipients of the 2020 Ludlow Rotary Scholarships awarded to graduating seniors from Black River High School (BRHS) and Green Mountain Union High School (GMUHS), are Magali Aleman of GMUHS and Natasha Fortin, Calvin Kelley, Robert Hamel, Sara Swartz and Alexander Kirdzik, all of BRHS.
Vermont Golf Association 2020 Scholarship recipients include Emma Tobin, Burr & Burton Academy (American University); Brady Hathorn, Hartford HS (Franklin Pierce); Dylan DeSchamp, Windsor High School (Penn State University); and Lauren Calvin, Rutland High School (James Madison University).
