Rose sale
The Mother's Day Rose Sale is underway to benefit United Way of Rutland County. Cost is $20 per dozen roses. For ordering and payment, call 773-7477 by Wednesday, April 17. Roses will be ready Friday, May 10.
Tai Chi Class
RUTLAND — For those who wish to continue beyond Tai Chi for Beginners, Rutland Regional Medical Center is now offering Level II Tai Chi classes which will meet from 5:15 TO 6:15 p.m. April 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center. Cost of the course is $15. For more information or to register, call 772-2400 or visit rrmc.org.
VTF&W notes
Youth spring turkey hunting weekend is April 27 and 28 and the regular spring turkey season is May 1-31. Shooting hours are one half-hour before sunrise to 12 noon, and two bearded turkeys may be taken.
A free copy of the new book "Mapping Vermont's Natural Heritage" is being released to Vermont towns to help conservation and planning commissions learn what mapped data is available on natural resources in their town and how it can be appropriately interpreted. For more information, email Jens.hilke@vermont.gov.
Vermont's maple sugar producers are encouraged to manage their sugarbush in ways that are beneficial to birds and other wildlife. For more information, email andrea.shortsleeve@vermont.gov or contact their local county forester.
Volunteers are needed at VTF&W conservation camp work weekends May 11-12 at GMCC Kehoe on Lake Bomoseen and May 18-19 at GMCC Buck Lake in Woodbury. Work includes general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, plumbing, cooking, firewood, electrical work and gardening. For more information, call 371-9975 or email Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov.
