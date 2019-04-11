BIRTH
Carly E. Riter
A daughter, Carly Erin, was born Feb. 26, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to John and Lindsey (Dick) Riter, of Rutland.
Peanut Butter & Jam Slam
United Way of Bennington and Rutland Counties and Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced that participants of the 2019 “Peanut Butter & Jam Slam” collected a total of 4,757 jars of peanut butter and jelly to benefit local food shelves. The event, in its first year in Rutland County and third year in Bennington County, challenged local businesses, schools, churches, nonprofits and other organizations to collect as many jars of peanut butter and jelly as possible between March 18 and April.
Deer ages
RUTLAND — Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer last year can now find out how old their deer was by visiting www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
The oldest deer harvested was a 20-year-old doe, taken by a youth hunter in Braintree. This is tied with a road-killed doe from 2016 as the oldest deer ever documented in Vermont. The oldest buck was 12 years old and shot in Ferrisburgh. It matched three bucks harvested in 2016 and 2017 as the oldest bucks ever documented in Vermont.
Vermont history
IRA — The Ira Historical Society will host Vermont historian, author, teacher and Rutland Town native Charles Fish, of East Dummerston, for his presentation on Vermont history and early development at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Ira Town Hall. All are welcome, admission is free and light refreshments will be available.
Women Making a Difference brunch
RUTLAND — Join the Rutland County Democrats for the 13th Women Making A Difference Brunch at noon Sunday, April 28, at Holiday Inn, 476 Holiday Drive, in Rutland. Guest speakers are Anny Lin, Tabitha J. Pohl-Moore and Barbara Carris. For ticket information and RSVP by April 21, call 483-2979 or email krhall297@aol.com.
End-of-life care
RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region is hosting the first in a series of community events, Exploring Life’s Journey, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9,at Southside Steakhouse; light refreshments will be served.
Bike Safety Day
WALLINGFORD — On Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Wallingford Community Bike Safety Day will be held at Wallingford Elementary School. For more information, to make a donation, or to volunteer, contact 446.7011 or 446.3672.
Library programs
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library programs from April through December include:
Community Potluck Dinner Series from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the library;
An old-fashioned square dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mettawee Community School;
Free Fishing Day and Let’s Go Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Lake St. Catherine State Park.
“Rooted: Cultivating Community in the Vermont Grange” film shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jun 23, at the library.
Annual Pawlet Public Library Book Sale July 27-28 at Mettawee Community School.
For more information, call 325-3123 or visit pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com.
