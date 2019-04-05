Oakley J. May
A daughter, Oakley Jean, was born March 19, 2019, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, to Morgan (Raiche) and Darin May, of West Rutland.
Hazel M. Balkom
A daughter, Hazel Miranda, was born March 20, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kira Womak and Devin Balkom, of Hanover, New Hampshire.
Weston J. Chapin
A son, Weston James, was born March 23, 2019, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, to Lauren Ely and Christopher Chapin, of Clarendon.
Earl M. Coombs
A son, Earl Marcus, was born March 25, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Desireah Fosmer and Earl Coombs, of Rutland.
Joseph E. Bertelloni
A son, Joseph Edward, was born March 26, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Francesca and Joseph Bertelloni, of Rutland.
Ricki M. Cram
A daughter, Ricki Madelyn, was born March 29, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Veronica Parker and Duncan Cram, of Poultney.
Liam G. McQuerrey
A son, Liam Grayson, was born March 29, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kimberly Davis and Andy McQuerrey, of Rutland.
Duncan J. Scarborough
A son, Duncan James, was born April 2, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Jennifer Knowles and Jacob Scarborough, of Brandon.
