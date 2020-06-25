Births
A son, Matthew Alexander Meighan, was born May 27, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Yessenia Acha and Joshua Meighan, of Rutland.
A son, Chase Gerald Waterman, was born May 27, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Allison and Chris Waterman, of West Pawlet.
A son, Jagger Alvarow Waters, was born May 30, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Danielle Waters of Danby.
A daughter, Aselin Grace Gunnip, was born June 3, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Natalie and Ryan Gunnip, of Rutland.
A son, Dallas Scott Drost, was born June 4, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Alexis Stricker and Dylan Frost, of Poultney.
A son, Dean Michael Brown, was born June 6, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Brandy and Michael Brown, of Rutland Town.
A daughter, Sidonie Louise Courbet-Smith, was born June 8, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Rebecca Smith and Sylvain Courbet, of Rochester.
A son, Jameson Michael Mayhle, was born June 12, 2020 , at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Amanda Lacoste and Francis Mayhle, of East Dorset.
College news
David Dregallo of Middlebury graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology-environmental studies, cum laude, from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
The following Community College of Vermont students earned associate degrees:
Bomoseen — Lisa M. Henry, Rachel P. Mars
Bridport — Maija M. Chamberlain
Castleton — Gregory J. Botz, Tonya May Gendreau, Sarah A. Snow, Megyn R. Spafford
Chittenden — Heidi V. Gilmore McDonald
Cornwall — Carrie L. Trombley
East Wallingford — Christine A. Kimball
Fair Haven — Robin Cormia, Nicholas S. Daigle, Valerie A. Greene
Leicester — Chloe R. Speyers
Middlebury — Kristie C. Thompson
Mount Holly — Adam J. Pate
North Clarendon — Grace A. Hampton, Amanda E. Lear
Pawlet — Nadia R. Cox
Pittsford — Haley Conway, Angelic M. Davidson
Poultney — Oliver Hall, Ashley M. Strobridge
Rutland — Zachary A. Arsenault, Heather E. Bourn, Riley Paige Cahill, Jody L. Garrow, Samantha J. Hier, Hannah C. Keune, Makenzie E. McMullen, Allison B. Morrill, Brianna L. Schneider, Jack D. Silverman, Laurie N. Smith, Robyn A. Sweet, Marie E. Whalen, Gary A. Whitt
West Pawlet — Hailey M. Godette
West Rutland — Robyn Bradley, Emily A. Gutches, Allie M. Lynch
Weybridge — Edward B. Backus, Patrick J. Sullivan
Whiting — Avery H. Schneider
Jake Galvin, of Middlebury, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.
Courtney I. Creed, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at the University of Connecticut.
Spring 2020 dean's list students at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, include Nicole McCardle, of Castleton, Athletic Training major; Courtney Bushey, of Pittsford, Nursing major; Joseph-Riocard Brown, of Poultney, Applied Mathematics major; Jonathan Ames, of Rutland, Business Management major; Dominik Chadwick of Rutland, Digital Media major; Zachary Lane, of Rutland, Entrepreneurship major; Caitlin St. Germain, of Rutland, Interior Architecture major; and Alexandra Whipple, of Salisbury, Interior Design major.
Oliver Gignoux, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2020 spring dean's list at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.
Erica May, of Proctor, Civil Engineering major, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Iowa State University.
Emily L. St. Germain, of Rutland, was recognized for academic excellence honors at Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Tardiff, of Mendon, announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Melissa Tardiff, to Hal Derby, son of Richard Derby, of Bonita Springs, Florida, and the late Darlene Weeden Derby. The ceremony Aug. 8, 2020, in Wells Beach, Maine, will be for immediate family only, due to the pandemic.
She is assistant branch manager for NBT Bank in Rutland. He is employed as a Class A delivery driver by Farrell Distributing Corp.
