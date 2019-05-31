Student news
Area graduates of Lasell College in Newton, Massachusetts, include Samuel White, of Poultney, with a BS in Sport Management; Evan Abatiell, of Rutland, with a BS in Athletic Training; Benjamin Lane, of Rutland, summa cum laude with a BS in Sport Management; and Evan O’Rourke, of Rutland. cum laude with a BS in Finance.
Area graduates of Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, include Nathaniel O’Shea, of Hydeville, with a Bachelor of Science, Management; and Thomas Bacher, of Poultney, with a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science.
Dawson Cole, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York.
Connor J. Heald, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Area students named to spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington include:
Fallon Vancor, of Bellows Falls; Joshua Wasilewski, of Belmont; Nicole Blackwood, Mikala Smith, both of Castleton; Erik Brown, Michaela Eckler, David Gringeri, Vinkel Rasmussen, all of Fair Haven; Aiyana Fortin, of Mount Holly; Benjamin Hamilton, Alexander Naccarato, both of North Chittenden; Michelle Rogals, of Orwell; Rose O’Brien, of Pittsfield; Brigid Enright, of Pittsford; Tristan Lalor, of Poultney; Lucille George, of Proctor; Brianna Hillier, of Rochester; Andrew Hollar, of Rockingham; Stephen Carlson, Lauren Cozzens, Rachel Cruise, Nicole Denno, Clay Drinwater, Erin Dundas, Jenna Eaton, Anne Guarino, Isabelle Gulick, John Ligon, Julia Okrant, Austin Roussel, Johnathan Urbani, Caleb White, all of Rutland; Katherine Bullock, of Shrewsbury; Elaine Hasenohr, of Wallingford; Jill Brooks, Zoe Paige, both of West Pawlet; Maddison McGuiness, of West Rutland; and Rachael Burt, of Whiting.
Phoebe Sargeant, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
Area students named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville, New York, include Caitlyn Ketcham, of Brandon; Austin McCullough, of Pittsford; and Trajan Artt of Wallingford.
Cody Liguori and Eric Morton, both of Mendon, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College in Paul Smiths, New York.
Emma Kimmel, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.
