Students earning fall 2019 academic honors at Champlain College in Burlington include:
President’s list — Tami Smith of Rochester and Jeremy Golden of Rutland;
Dean’s list — Michael Bedard of Brandon, Ariana Cook of Fair Haven, Brielle Nestler of Killington, Nicholas Lacoille of Pittsford, Lauren DuBoff and Mellissa McPhee, both of Rutland.
The following students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester:
Leah M. Romano of North Clarendon, psychology major; Emilee M. Cornelius, biology major, Nolan G. Hanna, business administration major, Benjamin E. DeCota, health science major, all of Rutland; and Haley R. Hull, business administration major, of West Rutland.
The following students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire in Durham:
Highest Honors — Paige Bohlig of Rutland, undeclared major, and Hilary Kamyk of Rutland, Biology major;
High Honors — Noah Auger of Bomoseen, Political Science major;
Honors — Stephen Ell of Rutland, Ocean Engineering major.
The following students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts:
Courtney Bushey, Nursing, Dominic McCullough, Sport Management, both of Pittsford; Joseph Brown, Applied Mathematics, of Poultney; Zachary Lane, Entrepreneurship, Caitlin St. Germain, Interior Architecture, both of Rutland; and Alexandra Whipple, Interior Design, of Salisbury.
Tuckerman Wunderle of Bellows Falls was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jared Schauer of Middlebury was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Amanda Gates of Proctor and Madison Chamberlain, Alexandria Lanzillo, Ryan Mangan, all of Rutland, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
MacGregor Shannon of Pittsford, Shannon Watelet of North Chittenden and Katherine Slawinski of Rutland were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.
Hannah Denofer of Rutland was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at State University of New York in New Paltz.
Savannah Hastings of North Chittenden was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Bethany Miglorie of Proctor was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Ringling School of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida.
David Dregallo of Middlebury earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
